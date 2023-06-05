10 Things You Can Do Now to Prepare for Your Next Cruise

You don't have to have a cruise booked to start preparing for your next sailing. You might not be ready to book just yet, or you might have a cruise booked a year or two down the line. Whatever the reason for the hiatus, there is plenty to prep in anticipation of that eventual embarkation day.

If you want to start inching toward your next voyage, here are 10 things you can do right now to get ready for your next cruise, whenever that may be.