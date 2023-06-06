10 Things Not to Do on Repositioning Cruises

Australia is a long way from the rest of the world, which means when ships head Down Under there are always repositioning cruises on offer. Cruises from Hawaii to Australia, to or from other parts of the US or the UK, and cruises from Singapore to Sydney are among the most popular routes. Further afield, the classic relocation cruise is a trans-Atlantic between New York and Southampton. These longer, ocean-crossing itineraries have lots of consecutive sea days, but there are many great deals to be had. If it's your first time cruising without lots of ports of call, here are 10 things you should never do on 'repo cruises'.

1. Book Too Early

A repositioning cruise is usually cheaper than a regular cruise due to the large number of sea days. However, try to avoid booking your cruise too early as amazing last-minute deals are a regular occurrence, particularly one month or so from the sailing date. We've seen deals for as little as AU$50 per night for an inside cabin.

2. Check Flight Prices Too Late

While cruising at the last minute can be incredibly cheap, the same does not usually apply to flying at the last minute. Before you book that bargain, check how much the flights are going to cost or if there is any availability. That 'great deal' might not be so great after all if you have to pay a fortune to fly to your departure port (from Australia) or back home to Australia from the disembarkation port.

3. Leave Your Cabin Choice to Chance

You are going to be onboard the ship for a long time, so choose your cabin wisely. While budget is obviously one of the most important considerations, it is still possible to make a smart choice, no matter how much (or how little) you have to spend. Study the deck plan and check to see if there are any areas or cabins to avoid on the ship. For example, a room directly under the pool deck might not be the best choice on a repositioning cruise as this area tends to be highly utilised. Guarantee Cabins, which do not give you the option to choose your stateroom, should also be approached with caution. You could be lucky -- or not.

4. Forget to Pack Essentials

Sure, you can get some at the onboard shop, but it's probably going to be the most expensive bottle of sunscreen you have ever bought. Of course, you could always pick up whatever you have forgotten at the next port, but that could be another five days away on a repositioning cruise. Think about the essentials you might need such as razors and deodorant and pack accordingly.

5. Go Without a Good Book

Repositioning cruises are ideal for relaxing with a good book so remember to pack a novel (or three) or download a selection on your iPad or Kindle before you go. While it's true that most cruise ships have an onboard library, the selections can be decidedly patchy. It's far better to bring your own.

6. Avoid Meeting Fellow Passengers

One of the joys of a longer cruise is socialising and meeting new people. Even if you usually prefer to keep to yourself or spend time alone with your partner, striking up a conversation with likeminded travellers can be an enjoyable way to pass the time when the ship is at sea. If you aren't willing to commit to dining with other passengers, it is easy to join them for a more casual activity such as a game of trivia or a drink at the bar.

7. Think You're Above the Daily Activities

You will have lots of time to fill on sea days so why not try something different? Many onboard activities such as foreign language lessons and ballroom dancing classes are complimentary. Others, such as wine appreciation, bingo and cocktail making classes, are available at a small cost. Who knows? You could discover a new passion.

8. Leave Restaurant Reservations Until the Last Minute

Specialty restaurants tend to be more popular on longer cruises when passengers are looking for a change of scene and the opportunity to try something new. Some dining events such as the Chef's Table can even sell out before you get onboard. Don't leave speciality restaurant bookings until the last minute on a repositioning cruise. If you find you have booked too many specialty-dining nights, you can always cancel one or two during the cruise.

9. Skip Shore Excursions

On shorter sailings it can be tempting to leave shore excursions to chance or even skip a port in favour of a relaxing day on the ship. However, there aren't many stops on a repositioning cruise so you should definitely make them count. Do your research and make sure you have something locked in at each port, even if it is just coffee at an atmospheric local cafe.

10. Forget Your Seasickness Pills

Crossing large stretches of open ocean can sometimes equate to high seas, so come prepared. With any luck you won't need those seasickness pills, but it's good to know they're packed, just in case.