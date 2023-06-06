12 Things Not to Do in Your Cruise Room

Your cruise ship room -- or cabin -- is your personal haven at sea. You can go there to escape the pool deck and buffet crowds, or invite friends over for a lively party. Curl up on the balcony with a good book, or turn out the lights and drift to sleep rocked by the waves. You can decorate it -- within reason -- and even expand it via interconnecting doors to the room next door.

But there are some things you just shouldn't do in your cruise ship room.

Sorry, folks, but it's not 100-percent "anything goes" onboard. Whether it's a safety issue (think lighting fires), a privacy issue (no hanky panky on that balcony) or a consideration issue (please don't blare the TV at 2 a.m.), you'll want to curtail certain activities in your cabin -- or the crew may kindly, but sternly, ask that you do so.

In case you're tempted, or simply don't know, here are 12 things we ask that you please not do.