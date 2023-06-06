10 Reasons Why Carnival Splendor Is the Cruise Ship for You

In recogntion of Australians' love of cruising, Carnival Cruise Lines has brought a new and much larger ship to our part of the world. Carnival Splendor is not only bigger, it also offers Carnival fans a different experience from Carnival Spirit, with its bigger size, new itineraries and new dining options created to suit local tastes. Here are 10 reasons why Carnival Splendor is the ship for you.

1. Bigger and newer

Carnival Splendor is in class of its own -- the Splendor Class. Bigger than Carival Spirit (and Carnival Legend which was previously based in Australia), Splendor is 290 metres long and has capacity to carry more than 3,900 passengers. That's 1700 more passengers than Carnival's other locally-based ship. Built in 2008, Carnival Splendor is also a younger ship than its Aussie counterparts, so it will be the biggest and newest ship based year-round in Australia. This means more people can cruise aboard Carnival -- and that includes more kids. Unlike other cruise lines, Carnival does not have a cap on the number of children aboard, allowing more families to cruise, especially in peak school holiday periods. However, adults can still find kid-free spaces to relax, as the 18+ Serenity deck has been expanded on Splendor.

2. More bars

Australian cruisers love having a drink, whether it's a cold beer or an indulgent cocktail. On Splendor, passengers have no shortage of watering holes to down a bevvy. In fact, there more than 20 lounges and bars to meet, mingle and make friends with the bartender. The Red Frog Pub has also been expanded, which means more room for dancing to the awesome sounds of popular band Music Manila, who have moved from Spirit to Splendor.

3. New ports to explore

Up until now, Carnival's itineraries have primarily included the South Pacific, New Zealand and domestic cruises. With the arrival of Splendor, new destinations have been added, giving cruisers the opportunity to discover new places in Indonesia as well as the Top End of Australia.

4. Aussie food

Carnival Splendor has multiple new dining options to satisfy the Aussie palate. Masala Tiger serves superb (free) Indian in an attractive new outdoor venue near the Serenity Bar, Snags & Pies are available in the Lido, Pizzeria del Capitano serves up tasty pizzas, there's a for-a-fee Seafood Shack and fine diner Fahrenheit 555 which specialises in perfectly cooked steaks and a dessert which is literally a work of art. Don't miss it.

5. More waterslides

Splendor is home to the steepest and fastest slide on any Carnival ship. Towering 50 metres above the waterline, the Green Lightning launches with a 11.3-metre free-fall drop as the capsule floor opens, followed by a slingshot curve, twisting and sliding guests into a giant green swirling bowl. Green Lightning joins its sister slide, the yellow 104 metre long Twister Waterslide, as part of the green and gold WaterWorks on Carnival Splendor, which also features MiniRacer slides, splash toys, and The Power Drencher tipping bucket.

6. Cloud 9 Spa

Carnival Splendor's spa, named Cloud 9, is so big that the treatment rooms and facilities can be found spread over two decks. Special features include a thalassotherapy pool that uses seawater and jets to improve circulation, a dry heat chamber, large treatment rooms to accommodate couples and a thermal suite with swish features such as heated lounges.

7. Cool pool and hot tubs

The pool on the Lido Deck has a retractable, glass dome that provides shelter from bad weather, so passengers can continue to swim and play, and a grand total of seven hot tubs to relax in.

8. Lively casino

If you like to have a flutter, Splendor's casino will not disappoint. Royal Flush fits up to 500 guests, has lots of gaming tables and more than 200 poker machines.

9. A huge theatre

One of the gripes of cruising is having to arrive early to get a seat for the show or you end up standing at the back of the theatre. However, Splendor's main show lounge, Spectacular Spectacular, has three levels and seating for 1,400 passengers.

10. Good for regional Australia

With around 3,900 passengers on every Splendor sailing, cruisers can feel good about doing their bit to help put some dollars back into the pockets of Australia's regional ports and nearby towns. Cruise ship visits mean a lot to Australia's drought and bushfire affected communities. It's not just about the money either. The show of support from fellow Aussies really boosts locals' spirits when times are tough.