Alaska is one of the world's most popular cruising destinations, with stunning scenery, wonderful wildlife and immersive excursions and the chance to see the Northern Lights. Could it get any better for nature-loving cruisers? Actually, yes. Holland America Line has an Alaska Land+Sea Journey program that explores this region from both the water and ashore in the one trip.
Land+Sea Journeys combine a three- to seven-night Holland America Line cruise with an overland adventure that includes a one-, two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park. Read on to discover 10 reasons why one of these voyages may be right for you.
It's hard to go wrong when you combine a great itinerary with one of your favourite ships. Noordam and Volendam are both part of the Alaska Land+Sea program, so you can take your pick. If you can't decide between the two, opt for your favourite itinerary and let that guide your choice.
If you enjoy cruising from May to September, these Alaska Land+Sea Journeys are the perfect fit. There are 15 itineraries to choose from, with each one from ranging from nine to 18 days.
Holland America Line is your best --and only --option if you want to visit the Yukon on a cruise-tour. It's the only cruise company that ventures into this unspoiled and historically significant destination.
Alaska Land+Sea programs include unexpected highlights such as Dawson City, the Yukon Territory's original capital. Located in the heart of the Klondike Gold Rush Country, this town is filled with historic buildings and offers a charming trip back in time.
With up to three days spent exploring Denali National Park, you will have plenty of time to get back to nature and fully appreciate this region's rugged terrain. If you want the enjoy the full Denali experience in less time, you can choose the Direct to Denali option and travel between your ship and Denali without an overnight stay in Anchorage.
Passengers on a Land+Sea Journey enjoy the attentive services of a professional host in Denali and the Yukon. If you have queries or require additional assistance with arrangements, there is someone on hand to help.
Dining on the cruise ship is included, as always, but you can also pre-purchase a dining package on land with these trips. Choose a breakfast-only plan or a plan that also includes lunch and dinner. Triple Denali dining plans include a night at the Music of Denali dinner theatre at Gold Nugget Saloon.
All transportation by bus, rail and cruise ship, as well as flights between Fairbanks and Dawson City, Whitehorse and Vancouver are covered on Alaska Land+Sea Journeys. If you prefer to let someone else deal with getting you from A to B on holiday, these transport-inclusive cruise-tours have got you covered.
New suites with balconies and views of the Alaska wilderness are set to open at Denali Square, an exclusive retreat and entertainment hub for Holland America passengers, in time for the 2019 cruise season. Book a suite on the ship and a suite at Denali Square to enjoy luxury accommodation.
Holland America has been cruising Alaska for more than 70 years -- longer than any other company and even longer than Alaska has been a US State. This provides extra peace of mind when it comes to dealing with some of the weather and logistical issues that Alaska sometimes dishes up.
Spend several days exploring Denali National Park followed by a seven-night cruise that takes in all the major sights of Alaska and a few lesser-known ones as well. Spot baby seals resting on icebergs in the Gulf of Alaska from May to early July, go glacier hiking in Juneau and venture off- the-beaten track to Haines, one of the lesser-known Alaska coastal cities. This Alaska Land+Sea Journey is suited to cruise lovers who want to spice up their ocean adventuring with a short-but-sweet land-based experience.
Start your journey in Anchorage followed by three days spotting wildlife such as moose, wolves, and grizzly bears at Denali National Park. Explore Fairbanks, Alaska's second-largest city, and historic Dawson and Whitehorse before boarding the ship to explore Alaska's highlights by sea. You'll see Glacier Bay, one of the planet's largest biosphere reserves, Skagway, Ketchikan and the glacier-cut fjords of Alaska's famous Inside Passage before your cruise tour ends in Vancouver.