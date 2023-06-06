Alaska is one of the world's most popular cruising destinations, with stunning scenery, wonderful wildlife and immersive excursions and the chance to see the Northern Lights. Could it get any better for nature-loving cruisers? Actually, yes. Holland America Line has an Alaska Land+Sea Journey program that explores this region from both the water and ashore in the one trip.

Land+Sea Journeys combine a three- to seven-night Holland America Line cruise with an overland adventure that includes a one-, two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park. Read on to discover 10 reasons why one of these voyages may be right for you.