10 Reasons French Barge Cruises Are Picture-Perfect

1. Scenic Canals

Most river cruisers are familiar with the Seine, which flows through Paris, and the Rhone in Provence. But the country has other major rivers, with soaring stone aqueducts and countryside canals that, although they were built to encourage trade, have become picturesque attractions. The Briare Canal, for example, connects the Loire and Seine rivers and has France's oldest lock, dating to 1604. It's also the starting point for barge cruises on the Loire Canal, where your first Instagram-moment comes when you view the aqueduct's graceful steel art nouveau lamps designed by Gustave Eiffel, of Eiffel Tower fame. Other canals, in Burgundy, Langedoc, Champagne, Bordeaux and Alsace, are equally attractive for their rural settings and morning mists.