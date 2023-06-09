10 Most Romantic Cruise Ship Cabins

What turns you on when it comes to a cruise ship cabin for you and your sweetie? Some might fantasize about a lavish bathroom, complete with ocean views and a rose petal-filled whirlpool; others might say a big, cozy bed is their ultimate desire. Luckily, a number of cruise lines have cabins and suites that were specifically designed with couples in mind. We've handpicked our favorites to help you find your cabin soulmate. Do your research and don't settle for anything less than one of these 10 romantic cruise ship cabins. (Blind dates are awkward, anyway.)
If romantic cruise ship cabins were judged on looks alone, Uniworld's suites would take the cake. The one-room accommodations seduce cruisers with luxurious, English country-style decor framed by river views. Mattresses are handcrafted by Savoir Beds, bathrooms are equipped with towel warmers and heated mirrors and -- unlike many river lines -- you can order in room service round the clock, when you want to continue your canoodle through mealtime. Because Uniworld's riverboats hold no more than 150 passengers, its suites can offer generous square footage akin to what you might see on an ocean ship.
From its warm, rose-tinged color scheme to a massive whirlpool tub overlooking the ocean, Europa 2's Grand Ocean Suites (also called Spa Suites) are some of the most romantic at sea. The layout is open and airy, and includes a bedroom, seating area and large balcony with padded lounge chairs. Sultry touches include mood lighting, a large shower with a steam sauna and free mini-bar for romantic sunset toasts.
We've all had those nights on a cruise when we're so exhausted from the day's festivities that we lose all motivation to get dressed for dinner. If you're in a Princess Suite with Balcony, the solution is simple: Snuggle up with a four-course meal in the comfort of your own room, courtesy of the line's Ultimate Balcony Dining experience. Princess' suites offer the largest balconies in the fleet, setting the stage for candlelit dinners over wine and Champagne (or refreshing breakfasts). To top it off, the suites also include Club Class perks such as complimentary evening canapes and an exclusive anytime dining option with expedited seating and expanded menu options.
There's something romantic about cruising with wind-blown sails, and the suites on Windstar's "flagship" yacht capture the essence perfectly. At 376 square feet, the suites feel secluded and intimate. The bed is tucked away in its own nook, which opens onto a living room (a divider curtain is available for more privacy). We especially love the two separate bathrooms, but who says you can't meet in the shower?
When it comes to the bedroom, bigger is not always better. Ahem. We're talking about SeaDream's cozy cocoon-like cabins, which make the most of their space with a sleek, marble-lined bathroom and large shower, picture window and bed topped with Belgian linens. Slip on your bathrobes and slippers (provided by the cruise line), and order a midnight snack from the 24-hour "small bites" menu. Those who fancy more space can combine two cabins to create a Commodore Suite.
Considering Oceania is one of the top lines for foodies, it's no surprise one of our favorite things about its Penthouse Suites is that there are dining tables both inside the cabin and on the balcony. They're perfect for intimate dinners on those nights when you just want to stay in with your honey rather than make small talk in the main dining room. Even better: You can order in from any of the ships' restaurants. Another standout detail? The suites provide cashmere blankets, which are ideal for snuggling up on your balcony under the stars.
Norwegian's Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony is the most romantic suite available in The Haven. Couples in this colorful hideaway enjoy a round queen-sized bed (or regular king-sized bed), large bathtub and spacious balcony with padded loungers. Indugle in Haven-exclusive goodies such as 24-hour butler service, a private sun deck with a pool and hot tub and white tablecloth in-suite dining. After a week here, it's easy to feel like you're back in the "honeymoon phase" with your loved one.
Although on the smaller side in terms of suites, Crystal Esprit's Standard Suites gets big points for their swoon-worthy amenities. Couples can enjoy a king-sized bed, Soundbar for streaming mood music, full-size couch, beautiful lighting arrangements and a large marble bathroom with a rain shower and TV mirror -- and yet, the space never feels too crowded. We also love that two types of bathrobes (one light cotton and another heavier terrycloth) are offered.
Don't forget to hang that "Do not disturb" sign on your door -- Royal Caribbean's Royal Loft Suites were made for sleeping in. The sprawling, two-story cabin features a king-sized bed, perched on a loft overlooking a floor-to-ceiling window with breathtaking ocean views (a privacy curtain can be drawn to enclose the space). The master retreat continues with a bathroom that includes an oval tub and a separate shower with dual showerheads, and three private balconies feature a wet bar, alfresco dining table, small whirlpool and faux wicker hammock chair -- perfect for curling up with a blanket on cool nights.
Got room to splurge? (And by splurge, we mean $10,000 per night.) Seven Seas Explorer's Regent Suite is as luxurious as it gets, with standout features ranging from a Savoir Beds-brand mattress and a 958-square-foot balcony with a hot tub and dining table, to a bathroom that doubles as a spa, complete with two heated ceramic lounge chairs, a personal sauna and unlimited in-suite spa treatments. As if that weren't enough, Regent Suite passengers also get a personal car and guide in every port. That means even on a 750-passenger cruise ship, you can spend much of your time alone with your sweetheart.
