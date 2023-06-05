3. How to Choose a Cabin on Your River Cruise

All staterooms face the water and there are no inside cabins. There's no "best side" on river ships as vessels sail close to banks and you will always have something to see. If there's a passing landmark, such as the Lorelei Rock on the Rhine, there will be an announcement. If your cabin is on the other side you can easily go to the lounge or sun deck for the best views.

The main decision is whether you want a balcony. To clarify river cruise terminology, a French balcony is where you can lower a floor-to-ceiling window halfway so you can look out but not step out (on Viking Longships, a French Balcony is a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door that opens to allow fresh air and views of the passing villages). A balcony or veranda means you can sit outside. The most budget-friendly cabins are on the lower deck and have fixed windows. Factors to consider include how much time you will spend on the veranda. For example, on Christmas market cruises you're unlikely to use one. Some riverboats have suites and if you want a separate bedroom and lounge Viking's 445-square-foot Explorer Suites (pictured above) are proper two-room suites and have large wraparound balconies.