Sponsored by Cunard Cruise Line

Technology, such as cellphones and computers, is wonderful when it comes to being productive at work and keeping in touch with loved ones. But, those devices can wreak havoc on your vacations if you don't unplug.

And many of us don't. According to a poll by NPR, some 30 percent of Americans say they work often during a getaway. That means you're packing stress into your suitcase by never truly disconnecting.

That's why a transatlantic crossing is such a unique way to travel. Where most forms of transportation aim to get you to your destination as quickly as possible, a transatlantic cruise is all about taking your time. On many sailings aboard Cunard's Queen Mary 2, the only ship to actually have a scheduled series of departures between New York and London that call at no other ports, you get seven or even more days at sea -- and a chance to enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

Still, however you choose to recharge while traveling, it can be tough to transition from your crazy daily life filled with a million commitments to a life filled with as few or as many diversions as you choose.