10 Cool Things About Amber Cove in Pictures

The Caribbean's newest port of call, Amber Cove raises the bar for cruise line private islands. The Carnival Corp.-owned village, which welcomes lines including Carnival, Princess and Holland America, offers a combination of fun, history and culture on the Dominican Republic's northern coast. (Most cruise ships visit the south.) Cruisers can enjoy everything from ziplining and kayaking to shopping and swim-up bars. They also can leave the private area and venture to nearby Puerto Plata for great shopping, authentic Dominican dining and a closer look at the first European settlement in the Americas. Look out for familiar scenes from the first Jurassic Park movie, part of which was filmed in Puerto Plata. (The fossilized amber can be found at the city's Amber Museum.)

If your cruise includes a stop at Amber Cove or you're simply curious about the new destination, here are 10 cool things about Amber Cove to put you in vacation mode. (Warning: We're not responsible for spontaneously booked cruises.)

--By Carolyn Spencer Brown, Editor in Chief; Updated by Gina Kramer, Associate Editor