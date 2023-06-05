10 Changes to the Cruise Industry That Made Things Better Than Before

Cruising, like every aspect within travel, has gone through some enormous changes in a few decades.

It wasn't that long ago when cruising required people to dress up for dinner every night and eat at the same table; enjoy the outdoors merely on the Promenade Deck and endure shockingly bad revue-type shows as entertainment.

Fast forward to today, and cruise ships are almost unrecognizable to their ancestors -- big, bold and brash, carrying as many passengers as a Las Vegas hotel and with as much to do onboard; scores of places to eat and drink; and entertainment literally as good as you'd see on Broadway.

With the knowledge that COVID-19 will transform the industry again, we take a look at the ways that cruising has changed over the years -- for the better.