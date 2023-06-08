10 Best Honeymoon Cruises

With so much to plan for your wedding, the last thing you want to do is stress out about your honeymoon. Cruises make excellent honeymoons because they combine pampering with travel -- the holiday is in the destinations and onboard the ship. After all, cruise ships have spas, celebrity-chef restaurants, culinary classes, butlers and swanky bars, plus the sea as your backdrop.
Cruise Critic breaks down cruise honeymoon destinations, perks and packages, so you can get from the aisle to the gangway as breezily as possible. The following 10 best cruise lines for honeymoons offer the right mix of relaxation and romance.
Why? Azamara appeals to honeymooners seeking extra personal attention and a more intimate onboard atmosphere. Plus, the line's port-intensive itineraries offer occasional overnights in port, permitting you to immerse yourself more in the local culture or have romantic dinners onshore. And, with service gratuities (as well as many beverages and shuttle buses into town) included in the cost of the cruise, you can focus more on enjoying the trip than crunching numbers.
Romantic Extras: Azamara does not offer specially designated honeymoon packages, but you can take advantage of the complimentary services of a concierge to plan your own surprises, or create a customised experience in advance with spa appointments, specialty dining reservations with private tables for two or breakfast in bed. In addition, wine is included with meals, all cabins are adorned with fresh flowers and suite passengers benefit from the service of English-trained butlers.
Caveat: Azamara has just three ships, Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit, which could limit your selection. Standard cabins, while cosy, tend to be smaller than typical luxury staterooms.
Best Itineraries: Voyages in Asia and along the French and Italian rivieras are excellent choices, not only because of the destinations they visit but also because of the unique array of shore excursions and overnight trips.
Among the most distinctive are Azamara's "AzAmazing Evenings," which are exclusive, complimentary nighttime events curated by the line once per sailing. Examples could be a choir performance at St. John's Co-Cathedral in Malta, a symphony orchestra performance in St. Petersburg or a special event in Ho Chi Minh City.
Why? Celebrity Cruises offers a sophisticated onboard atmosphere and personal service at lower rates than the luxury lines. For top amenities and service, book a Suite Class cabin, which comes with a private butler and access to an exclusive lounge and suite restaurant.
If you're avid spa-goers, spring for an AquaClass cabin, with in-room wellness amenities and exclusive access to the chic specialty restaurant Blu as well as the spa's relaxation room and Persian garden thermal suite. Concierge Class provides access to nightly canapes, priority boarding, pillow menus and more, without the full cost of booking a suite.
Romantic Extras: Celebrity offers three celebration packages that can be ordered to commemorate your honeymoon. The Classic package includes a bottle of wine, flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries, while Deluxe includes Champagne, in-cabin breakfast, fresh flowers, a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries and your choice of a personalised cake.
The Premium package includes everything from in the Deluxe package, except the flowers are red roses, the Champagne is Dom Perignon, and you also get reservations for two at one of the specialty restaurants onboard.
Caveat: Celebrity's ships offer an enticing selection of specialty restaurants, but most come with surcharges that could creep into the three-digit range. Like wine? Pairings will cause the cost to jump significantly.
Best Itineraries: Worldly honeymooners can find romance in both Europe's big cities and hidden gem destinations. Celebrity offers cruises to the Mediterranean, Baltic, Western Europe and even the Galapagos. Its ships also explore places like the Caribbean, Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, Canada/New England, the Pacific Coast, Australia/New Zealand, the Panama Canal and South America.
Why? Australia's Coral Expeditions appeals to honeymooners seeking a more adventurous cruise with a social onboard atmosphere. If you've been together for a while and don't feel the need for seclusion on your honeymoon, Coral Expeditions is ideal. Coral Adventurer just launched in April 2019 if you want to experience the shiniest new ship on the block.
Coral Expeditions includes gratuities, all meals, plus activities such as snorkelling trips and guided hikes in the fare, so there is no need to worry about spending extra unless you want a drink or two. Also, many of the cabin sizes are larger than big ships.
Romantic Extras: This is a small ship cruise experience with a focus on adventure so don't expect fancy bells and whistles. However, staff delight in going the extra mile when it comes to fulfilling special requests. Ask them to help you plan a romantic surprise for your sweetheart and they'll do everything they can to make it special.
Caveat: Coral Expeditions offers a boutique cruise experience but it isn't a luxury line. If you prefer high-end, this may not be the honeymoon cruise for you. Choose the best cabin on the new Coral Adventurer for a treat.
Best Itineraries: Australia voyages in the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania are great domestic options. Other itineraries venture to destinations such as Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, which are wonderful but not particularly romantic.
Why? Norwegian is the only company to offer seven-night Hawaii cruises, so if you've got your heart set on these islands, it's your best option. Other cruise lines have itineraries that start or finish in Honolulu but that's the only Hawaiian stop on the whole voyage. Norwegian's Pride of America sails roundtrip out of Honolulu to four other islands, so you can spend your honeymoon cruising past volcanoes and scenic coastlines, visiting myriad waterfalls and watching surfers while you lounge on the islands' many beaches.
Romantic Extras: Norwegian hosts too many honeymooners to give away costly freebies, but you can book one of five packages. With the Ultimate Romance package, you'll get sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries, a dozen red roses, a couple's massage, breakfast in bed (twice), in-cabin tea service, nightly canapes, two formal portraits and dinner for two with wine in the French restaurant Le Bistro as well as Cagney's Steakhouse. Norwegian also offers a partnership with Honeymoon Wishes, allowing couples to set up an onboard registry.
Caveat: Freedom Dining offers flexibility, but it can also lead to long queues at popular venues during peak dining hours. To avoid headaches and lovers' spats over dinner options, make reservations in advance, dine at off-peak hours or use Norwegian's electronic dining information boards to ascertain which eateries have the shortest waits. If you're staying in a suite, ask your concierge to make a main dining room reservation for you.
Best Itineraries: The seven-night Hawaii cruise gives you overnight stays in both Maui and Kauai, so you can enjoy sunsets, dinners and nightlife ashore, as well as visits to Oahu and the Big Island. Norwegian ships also cruise in Australia, Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, Bahamas, Bermuda and Canada/New England.
Why? Oceania Cruises is an excellent choice for low-key honeymooners who want interesting itineraries, sophisticated onboard ambiance, and fantastic dining and service.
Romantic Extras: While Oceania does not make a big effort to attract honeymooners, its mature (50 and older) passengers flock to the line for the food and affordable luxury. And, even if there are no rose-petals-on-the-bed packages, you'll find plenty of romantic spots onboard these cosy and intimate ships. The ship's Champagne breakfast -- available only to passengers in Concierge-class rooms -- is sweet; a full hot and cold menu, including the bubbly, is served on your private balcony. If you and your new spouse are foodies or love to cook, Oceania pairs its onboard Culinary Center and kitchen with Culinary Discovery Tours -- exclusive culinary enrichment and dining experiences in port.
Caveat: If you're looking to meet other honeymooners or want to dance until dawn in the nightclub, this is not the line for you.
Best Itineraries: Oceania sails everywhere, but particularly romantic itineraries focus on the Greek Isles or Mediterranean ports of call in Italy and Greece. For a more exotic choice, try its South America itineraries.
Why? This small-ship cruise line spends the year sailing in the far-flung South Pacific and has repeatedly been voted a top cruise line for romance by Cruise Critic.
Romantic Extras: The honeymoon package includes a pillow gift, a photo, a Polynesian blessing ceremony with other honeymooning couples and a bottle of Champagne. The best part? The package is included if you indicate at the time of booking that you will be on your honeymoon.
For a fee, you can upgrade to a more lavish honeymoon package that also includes a letter from the captain, an invitation to dine with the captain or hotel director, canapes every afternoon, a miniature wedding cake, a box of chocolates, a special flower arrangement, and Champagne and caviar. The cruise line also offers a gift registry option.
Caveat: No matter where you live, Tahiti is probably a long plane ride away. Be prepared to endure many hours on a plane before you can fully enjoy your honeymoon.
Best Itineraries: You can't go wrong with any of these South Pacific itineraries. The seven-nighters call in beautiful Bora Bora and Moorea, while longer sailings visit more out-of-the-way destinations such as the Marquesas, Tuamotus, Cook Islands and even New Zealand.
Why? "The Love Boat" line offers all the amenities necessary for onboard romance: fabulous dining options, including a VIP dining experience in the galley and catered dinner on your private balcony; indoor and outdoor pampering with alfresco massages in The Sanctuary and couples' treatments in the Lotus Spa; and, for onboard date night, a variety of entertainment options ranging from outdoor movies to Broadway-style production shows scored by multi-award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz.
Romantic Extras: Princess Cruises offers two honeymoon packages. The first includes a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne, two engraved glasses, chocolate-dipped strawberries delivered to your cabin the first evening onboard, a couple's pass to the onboard thermal suite and a deluxe balcony breakfast for two. For a bit more, you can upgrade your honeymoon package to include a couple's massage in the Lotus Spa.
Caveat: Many of Princess' most romantic onboard offerings -- including specialty restaurants, the Sanctuary and balcony dining -- come with fees.
Best Itineraries: Princess cruises the world, but its South Pacific itineraries are best for enjoying Ultimate Balcony Dining on your private balcony; a lazy day on the adults-only, spa-like Sanctuary sun deck; and Movies Under the Stars at night. (We recommend you snuggle under a blanket with your sweetie, even during the warmest evenings.)
Why? Viking ships have no kids, no casino, no noisy pool decks, no butlers, no formal nights and no big production shows. It's an intimate, relaxing alternative with Scandinavian-style decor. In the huge spa's thermal suite, you can spend hours plunging in and out of Nordic-style hot and cold pools, and alternating between the steam room, sauna and even a snow grotto -- plus you don't need to book a treatment to get in there.
Romantic Extras: Viking doesn't sell romance packages but you can do-it-yourself. Order Champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries to be delivered to your room or book a couples massage (by a fully trained Swedish therapist) in the Liv Nordic spa. Stargazing in Viking Orion's planetarium can also be pretty romantic, especially if you take what you've learned and spot the constellations together outside later...
Caveat: There isn't a jam-packed program of endless activities and entertainment onboard, so sometimes you have to create your own fun.
Best Itineraries: Keep it local in Australia and New Zealand, or head to the Nordic regions, which inspire this cruise line. See the Northern Lights on a Norway sailing or explore Iceland, Russia and the Baltics.
Why? Silversea is a great option for serious pampering and service.
Romantic Extras: This is the jackpot of honeymoon cruises. First of all, since Champagne is included in the cost of the cruise, you'll not only have a chilled bottle waiting in your cabin on the first night, but you can ask to have one iced every night (and sent with your breakfast every morning). You'll also get a box of chocolates on arrival, and you'll find fresh orchids in your room. (Don't feel too special -- they're in every room.)
Even though you know you'll get these perks when you book your cruise, they do manage to surprise you. You may request to have canapes delivered to your suite each night before dinner, but if the Special Services department is notified at least four weeks in advance, you'll also get a cake that says "Happy Honeymoon."
Caveat: If you get tired of staring into your lover's eyes all day long, Silversea does not offer many onboard activities; the line caters to affluent retirees and baby boomers, so younger honeymooners should not expect to find many peers. While some additional activities beyond trivia and lectures have been added -- including basic language and exercise classes, and Ping-Pong competitions -- offerings are still not as vast as on other cruise lines.
Best Itineraries: Since you're going all-out for your honeymoon, choose a trip-of-a-lifetime destination such as Africa, the Far East, the Arctic or the Galapagos.
Why? The laidback vibe onboard Windstar is perfect for honeymooners who want a lot of romance without a lot of fuss. The ships are also ideal for active honeymooners interested in water sports, including snorkelling, windsailing, paddleboarding and water skiing. Those water activities come complimentary aboard the yachts. (Scuba diving is also available for an additional fee, depending on the destination.)
Romantic Extras: In Bora Bora, couples have the option to book an over-water bungalow for a fee. Accommodations feature large glass floors, views of Mount Otemanu and direct and private access to the water. Plus, the overnight stay comes with three meals. Onboard your ship, Candles is a fine dining restaurant with romantic tables for two and features open-air tableside preparations on deck.
Caveat: Standard cabins, though cosy and nicely appointed, are small and without balconies. If you plan on spending lots of time in your cabin, it might be worth booking early and paying extra for a suite. (Windstar's power yachts have multiple suite categories with balconies.)
Best Itineraries: Couples on their honeymoons tend to favor Windstar's Tahiti, Greek Isles, Italy and Caribbean voyages, where ports of call include a range of marquee ports and a few others off the beaten path. Additional trips are available in Costa Rica, Panama and elsewhere in Europe.