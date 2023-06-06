<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2019/AntarcticaCruising.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

Antarctica is the ultimate destination for adventurous travelers. This vast, White Continent is the highest, driest and coldest territory on earth, owned by no one and uninhabited by people, except for scientists carrying out research at various outposts. From December to March, the Antarctic summer brings with it sunny days and bearable temperatures, perfect for exploring a landscape which is, quite simply, like nowhere else on earth (it's home to the largest single mass of ice; 2 miles thick in some places). And at this time of year, the light is as extraordinary as the scenery, sparkling over icebergs, glaciers, mountains and wildlife -- a scene so powerful that, for some people, coming here feels almost life-changing.

Antarctica's physical isolation makes it time-consuming to reach, and the majority of visitors to the frozen Seventh Continent come on a cruise. A typical journey there involves an overnight in Buenos Aires followed by a flight to Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost city in the world. This is the embarkation point where ships sail to and from Antarctica -- a journey which takes about 48 hours. Post-cruise stays in Santiago, Chile, are another popular add-on.

Larger liners offer a "sail by" experience, allowing passengers to admire the landscape from onboard, but only ships carrying 500 passengers or less have permission to land. An increasing number of tourists are choosing the latter, more intrepid option, which allows them to disembark on polar mountains and glaciers like great explorers did before them. Lindblad Expeditions offers immersion with expert guidance. Want to do it on the cheap (or at least cheaper)? Hurtigruten and Quark Expeditions are slightly more affordable options. If luxury is more your thing, Silversea, Scenic and Ponant offer a variety of itineraries.

Antarctica might not have any indigenous natives, culture or cuisine, but what you'll get instead is a plethora of experiences which can't be replicated anywhere else in the world -- and which will gain you bragging rights like you've never had before.

Here are 10 amazing things to see and do on an Antarctica cruise.

(If you're looking for even more ideas, check out the best Antarctica shore excursions.)