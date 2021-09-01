The 13 Best Ways to Show and Protect Your Proof of Vaccination

To help you decide what you'll need to show and how to go about it, we dug into the cruise line health and safety requirements and turned to the Cruise Critic message boards for ideas and advice from those who have recently returned from summer 2021 cruises. Here's what we know.

It can be as simple as paperclipping your paper CDC card inside your passport, or as elaborate as buying a snazzy new passport holder designed specifically for today’s traveler -- with a clear pocket just for the vaccine card. (You know you've been waiting for a reason to treat yourself to a faux leather document holder; maybe the time has arrived.)

As the list of cruise lines and destinations requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 grows, it's time to start considering not only how you'll provide that proof, but also how you'll go about safeguarding your documentation and personal information on your next cruise.

1. What You Need to Show

Paper still rules for North American citizens

It may feel like we've reverted to 1968, carrying around the flimsy, not-very-secure, four-by-three piece of paper provided to most people in the U.S. as proof of our vaccination status, but it is the main thing everyone will want to lay their eyes and hands on throughout your trip. Keep your CDC original CDC card handy, and guard it as you would a passport.

Other paper options

Those who got early vaccines or were vaccinated in places where the cards were not available may have their documentation on a standard 8.5" x 11" page of paper. Cruise Critic members report success in most cases returning to their vaccination clinic for a replacement with the standard CDC card.

These paper printouts, unwieldy as they are, will still work as proof of vaccination status if no card is available in your area.

You may also use a signed statement from your physician and even a printout from national pharmacy chains, if you were vaccinated there, like the one Walmart provides, complete with a QR code.

It's important to note that all these papers should contain the same name as your passport and should have your birthdate displayed for identification verification purposes. To be valid for travel, most cruise lines will require that these printouts display which vaccine you were given, and the dates of your first and second doses.

Apps are also a good backup plan

Some cities, states, and healthcare providers have digital apps designed to show your proof of vaccination. But because they aren't coordinated by one entity (like the CDC) these are all best left as backups for U.S. and Canadian citizens.

For U.S. citizens, there are also free apps from Clear and CommonPass that provide you with digital proof of vaccination. Clear has partnered with several airlines and entertainment venues, providing scannable QR codes that speed up the queues where they are being used. Unfortunately, no cruise line has yet partnered with either company, so none have announced that these third-party digital docs are acceptable.

Photos are great for your peace of mind, but aren't likely to be accepted as proof

Snap a photo of your CDC card or valid documentation as a backup, just don’t assume it will be good enough to get you onboard a cruise ship or off it in some countries.

If your country uses digital proof or vaccine passports, the cruise lines want that