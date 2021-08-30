COVID-19: Which Caribbean and Bahamas Cruise Ports Are Open?

Cruising from the United States has resumed since the COVID-19 pandemic first halted operations in March 2020, and while most ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas are now open, others remain closed to all tourism or have tight restrictions when it comes to who can get off the ship.
If you're planning a Caribbean or Bahamas cruise and interested in specific destinations, we break down which ports are open and closed to cruising. Strict entry caveats -- namely vaccination requirements -- also are outlined below. (Cruise lines manage and facilitate necessary rapid antigen and PCR COVID-19 tests.)
Some cruise lines sailing these itineraries require all passengers be fully vaccinated. Rules enforced by countries/territories and cruise lines are subject to evolve and change as new data becomes available, so remaining flexible with your plans is key.
Note: Ports are listed as they appear on most cruise ship itineraries. Some are in countries outside the Caribbean and Bahamas but accessible from ships that sail to those regions. The information in this story is accurate as of August 2021.
Bahamas
A temporary emergency order requires all cruise travelers to the Bahamas over the age of 12 be fully vaccinated. The guidelines also apply to cruise line private islands.
Ports that are open:
- Bimini (The Beach Club at Bimini)
- Castaway Cay
- Freeport
- Great Stirrup Cay
- Half Moon Cay
- Nassau
- Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
- Perfect Day at CocoCay
- Princess Cays
Eastern Caribbean
Ports that are open:
- Anguilla: Only fully vaccinated travelers are allowed on the island.
- Antigua
- Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands
- Nevis: All travelers must be fully vaccinated.
- San Juan, Puerto Rico: Only fully vaccinated cruise passengers are allowed to disembark the ship.
- St. Barts: All travelers must be fully vaccinated.
- St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
- St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands
- St. Kitts: All travelers must be fully vaccinated.
- St. Maarten
- St. Martin
- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Tortola, British Virgin Islands
- Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
Ports that remain closed:
- Montserrat: Montserrat has shut down all tourism to the territory until further notice.
Western Caribbean
Ports that are open:
- Amber Cove, Dominican Republic
- Belize City, Belize
- Cienfuegos, Cuba
- Colon, Panama
- Costa Maya, Mexico
- Cozumel, Mexico
- Falmouth, Jamaica
- Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos: As of September 1, 2021, all travelers 16 and over must be fully vaccinated.
- Harvest Caye, Belize
- Havana, Cuba
- La Romana, Dominican Republic
- Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Ocho Rios, Jamaica
- Progreso, Mexico
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Roatan, Honduras
- Samana and Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republic
- Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Ports that remain closed:
- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands: The Cayman Islands' government has outlined a phased reopening to tourism, which aims to allow only vaccinated travelers on the island October 14, 2021. Beginning November 18, the country expects to open travel to children under 12, accompanied by vaccinated travelers.
- Labadee, Haiti: Although Haiti's COVID-19 travel policy allows for both vaccinated and unvaccinated cruisers to enter the country, barring test results, a “Do Not Travel” order has been issued by the U.S government due to civil unrest. As a result, Royal Caribbean – which operates the private island – has suspended calls until further notice.
Southern Caribbean
Ports that are open:
- Aruba
- Bonaire
- Bridgetown, Barbados
- Cartagena, Colombia
- Castries, St. Lucia
- Curacao
- Dominica
- French Guiana
- Grenada: All travelers over the age of 18 must be vaccinated to enter the island.
- Port of Spain, Trinidad: As of September 1, 2021, all travelers 16 and over must be fully vaccinated.
- Puerto Limon, Costa Rica
- St. Vincent, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Tobago Cays, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Ports that remain closed:
- Guadeloupe: Guadeloupe is under a temporary lockdown until further notice, to combat rising COVID-19 cases.
- Martinique: Martinique is under a temporary lockdown until at least September 19, to combat rising COVID-19 cases.