Can I Use Peloton While Traveling on a Cruise Ship?

For addicts of the popular fitness brand Peloton, the idea of traveling or going on a cruise ship without access to your daily workout is like hitting a milestone without a high five --unthinkable.

But wait! Fix your wig, boo, and get your life together: It ain't that deep, and you do have options. Celebrity Cruises is one line that has invested in Peloton, adding the bikes to its fitness rooms onboard. And with stronger Wi-Fi becoming more prevalent, you can always stream the app and do strength workouts either in your cabin or in the fitness room.

As Peloton continues its march toward wellness dominance, more cruise lines are likely to jump on the leaderboard. Cruise Critic will update this article as more do.

Peloton on Celebrity Cruises

The bikes are popular, and you'll need to make a reservation to use them. We suggest going to the spa reservation desk on embarkation day and snagging some times then. There's no cost to using the bikes.

Suite guests can reserve Pelotons either in advance or onboard. If you do it before you sail, you can speak to the Retreat concierge. Once onboard, you can request it through the Personal Retreat Host.

Guests who book the line's top Iconic Suites can have Pelotons installed in their staterooms for the duration of the voyage. (These are taken from the fitness center, so you might notice bikes disappearing from the gym during your voyage; they're being redeployed to the suites.)

Once you're on the bike, it's fairly easy to set up. The bikes in the fitness center have cages, but the fitness center personnel will help you remove them to clip in if you really need to have your bike shoes. You'll want to remember your personal log-in, so you can access your account (there is no generic one) and have Bluetooth-enabled headphones or ear buds.

When you're done, make sure you log out of your account so the next person doesn't ruin your PR. And please, take full advantage of the gym's sanitizing wipes so you clean up your sweat. This ain't daycare.

Peloton on Other Cruises

No other cruise lines have Pelotons onboard yet. But that doesn't mean you need to neglect your strength stack.