Finding an Australian Cruise Travel Agent

The wide choice of cruise lines, cruise styles and cruise ships -- plus all the destinations they sail to -- makes the task of choosing the right cruise seem even more complicated. And while the internet can be invaluable in helping to gather a good base of information to get you started, it can't always steer you in the right direction if you're looking for guidance.

For the uninitiated who've never spent a holiday at sea, choosing your first cruise can be a minefield. After all, where on earth do you start? There are so many different factors to consider, the whole prospect can seem bamboozling. Should you opt for a large ship with lots of facilities or a smaller, more homely vessel? Where should you go? Is it better to depart from Australia or fly to an overseas port and sail from there?

The staff will have completed specialist training courses to ensure they have in-depth knowledge of the different cruise lines. They will also have been on many of the ships on day tours or cruises, enabling them to give first-hand advice on what the vessels are like. Best of all, such specialists will also have access to discounts or special offers that you may not be able to find elsewhere. Some cruise agents also put together special packages; combining a cruise with hotel stays and other experiences such as rail trips, festivals or other events. It's also worth remembering that because cruise agencies are not owned by cruise companies, and sell a range of cruise lines across the board, they can give you a broad viewpoint and recommendations accordingly. And they don't charge for their services either as they are paid by the cruise lines for the packages they sell.

Travel agents, and particularly specialist cruise travel agents, play a vital role in matching customers to the right ships. Unlike many other sectors of the travel industry where travellers confidently book direct, most cruise passengers still book through travel agents. In fact, some cruise lines report that as many as 95 percent of their customers book through travel agents, while the average level throughout the cruise industry tends to be around 75 percent. Specialist cruise agencies have grown in number over the last decade, as the cruise market has expanded, and their adverts often dominate the weekend travel sections of national newspapers. These agencies are dedicated to all things cruise, and make sure they are up to date with the latest developments in this burgeoning market.

Why Book Through a Travel Agent?

Saving you time and money on the one hand, while providing information and peace of mind on the other. This is how travel agents sum up their service. But below are some examples of specific areas where they can help.

Choosing a Cruise: With so much to consider, the best starting point is to sit down and chat to sales staff about the type of holiday you normally take. Do you like large hotels buzzing with activities or small chic properties with a more laidback ambience? What are you looking for in a cruise ship? Good agents will be able to match you to the ocean-going equivalent, whether it's the likes of Royal Caribbean International for a resort-style experience; P&O Cruises for a large hotel-style sailing or Seabourn for an upmarket boutique ship voyage. You can discuss what sort of itinerary you would like, be it from Australia, Asia or further afield, such as Europe. The agent will be able to explain what best suits your requirements and advise you on specific facilities on the ships, and details about the itineraries you favour.

Offering Special Deals: The best specialist cruise agents have close relationships with the cruise lines and often get special prices or packages that may not be generally be available on the Internet or elsewhere. In addition to special rates, other benefits such as cabin upgrades or onboard spending money may also be included. Agents might also add in their own special extras, such as a bottle of Champagne or airport transfers, to sweeten the deal. More imaginative travel agents are also coming up with special one-off packages. These can range from a simple cruise-and-stay that may include a few nights in New York with a transatlantic cruise, to a more complex trip to the ruined Inca city of Macchu Picchu followed by a South America cruise. The options are limitless, but the benefits of such unique packages are two-fold. Not only do they save you from having to put together such a holiday yourself, but if anything goes wrong, you will be protected under package travel regulations.

Making the Booking: Agents know their way around the cruise line reservations systems and can make the whole process much easier for you. They can go into further detail on aspects such as accommodation -- the type of cabin you would like and the benefits of booking a specific deck or location on the ship. They can advise on dining arrangements -- whether to opt for flexible dining or fixed dining and, if there are speciality restaurants, whether it is better to make a reservation before sailing. They can additionally cover issues such as gratuities and excursions. The agent will also be able to arrange travel insurance, if required, and will collect payment for the cruise (usually a 10 percent deposit at the time of booking and the full amount up to 15 weeks before departure). In addition, the agent can assist with other travel plans, such as pre or post-cruise stays, flights and transfers. Related: What to Expect on a Cruise: Booking With a Cruise Line

Special Requirements: This can cover any number of issues, from dietary requirements and the need to arrange special meals, to wedding arrangements for couples wanting to get married. Disabled travellers, and particularly those with mobility issues, can also be assisted by agents who can help to advise on the most accessible ships and book suitable cabins. Concerning all these issues and more, a qualified agent should be able to make proper arrangements for you or suggest how to handle the matter yourself.

Establishing Relationships: Booking with a travel agent gives your transaction a personal touch -- you have a resource for asking questions and someone to contact if something goes wrong during your travels. But, your relationship with an agent doesn't tend to end after one trip. The agent will keep you in his or her database, alert you to deals or sales and can even suggest future trip ideas. Related: What to Expect on a Cruise: Booking a Cruise With a Travel Agent