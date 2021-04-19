Virgin Voyages Cruise Line Refund Policies

Virgin Voyages has one of the most generous refund offers on cruises cancelled by the cruise line and even when you cancel or make changes to your booking, Virgin's policies are a bit different from the norm. It certainly pays to know what refund you can expect and how to claim it.

Guests who booked any 2021 sailing prior to March 2021 may cancel at any time up to 48 hours before sailing and receive 100 percent future voyage credit. Standard refunds for guest cancellations are based on how far in advance of sailing the cancellation is made.