Princess Cruises Refund Policies

If there's one thing 2020 taught cruisers, it's that knowing when a refund is available and how to claim it is an important aspect of booking any cruise.

Princess' refund policies are dependent on the length of cruise, the type of fare you purchase, and the time frame in which you make changes or cancellations to your booking.

Princess is continuing their Cruise with Confidence program on bookings made through June 30, 2021 on sailings through December 31, 2021. The program allows you to cancel anytime up to 30 days before sailing and receive your cancellation fees as a future cruise credit. Bookings made after those dates will have standard cancellation penalties applied. Final payment dates have also been extended.

If Princess must cancel a cruise, guests are notified of the reason, important dates that apply to that sailing, and a method for contacting the cruise line to choose any options. That information is also made available on the Princess.com website, as well as on the line's Facebook page and Twitter account.