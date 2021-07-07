7 Reasons Why You Should Take an Alaska Lodge Trip in 2021

If your Alaska cruise has been canceled and you don't want to wait another year before visiting the Last Frontier, there's good news for summer 2021: Land tours that stop at cruise line lodges will be up and running.

Holland America Line and Princess Cruises -- two of the giants in Alaska cruising, with decades of experience in the region -- are selling the land portion of their popular cruise tours, with trips available to Denali, the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage and Fairbanks. The trips can be booked through partner Gray Line. The unique opportunity to do these land-only tours, which run from five to eight nights, is available only in 2021. (Typically, land tours are offered as an add-on to Alaska cruises and last just a few days.)

We've taken several lodge trips with these lines and think they offer an easy way to get the most of a trip to Alaska's amazing interior. Here's why: