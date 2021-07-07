Cruise Lovers Share "Why We Can't Wait to Sail Again!"

Cruising may be on pause, for now, but those dreams of the sailing the ocean blue are still alive and well. Related: Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: The Joe Bonamassa Cruise

Cruise Critic asked its members to submit short video clips telling us why they love cruising -- and can't wait to get back onboard. Their answers in the resulting video evoke memories of sailings past, including the friends they've met, the places they've gone and the experiences they cherish. Related: We Want to Know: What Does Cruising Mean to You? Send us A Brief Video and You May Be Featured in a Cruise Critic Video

(Wait for it -- there's a special musical surprise at the end). Related: Tiana's Place on Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder