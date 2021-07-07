  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Silver Muse in Sydney
Christina Janansky
Producer
For thousands of years, bridges have connected people to places around the world. But beyond serving this very specific function, bridges have also become architectural landmarks that attract thousands -- sometimes millions -- of tourists each year; from San Francisco and Sydney to New York City and London.

Lucky for cruisers, there are several bridges your cruise ship can sail under, giving passengers a unique vantage point (and photo opportunity!) of some of the world's most iconic bridges.

Here are photos of 10 beautiful bridges your cruise ship can sail under, and the cruise ports where you'll find them.

1. Golden Gate Bridge

Cruise ship in San Francisco (Photo: canadastock/Shutterstock.com)

Location: San Francisco, California

2. Sydney Harbor Bridge

Location: Sydney, Australia

3. Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge in London (Photo: andreyspb21/Shutterstock.com)

Location: London, England

4. Dom Luis I Bridge

Cruise ship in Porto (Photo: joyfull/Shutterstock.com)

Location: Porto, Portugal

5. Lions Gate Bridge

Cruise ship in Vancouver (Photo: Josef Hanus/Shutterstock.com)

Location: Vancouver, Canada

6. Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge (Photo: quietbits/Shutterstock.com)

Location: New York City, New York

7. Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Sunshine Skyway Bridge (Photo: Cseward1523/Shutterstock.com)

Location: Tampa, Florida

8. Chain Bridge

Budapest, Hungary (Photo: TTstudio/Shutterstock)

Location: Budapest, Hungary

9. Tromso Bridge

Tromso, Norway (Photo: Travel Faery/Shutterstock.com)

Location: Tromso, Norway

10. Bridge of the Americas

Bridge of the Americas (Photo: Milosz Maslanka/Shutterstock.com)

Location: Fuerte Amador (Balboa), Panama

Updated July 07, 2021

