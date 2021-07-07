What Happens If There Is a Cruise Price Drop After Booking?

So you've done the research, weighed the options and carefully selected your next sailing, hitting "book" with a satisfied flourish. Then you find out days, weeks or even months later that your cruise price has dropped after booking. Do you have any recourse or are you out of luck?

The truth is it depends -- mainly on the window of time between booking and final payment. If you've booked a cruise only to see the price drop shortly after, here is what you can (and can't) expect to happen in terms of a cruise price adjustment.