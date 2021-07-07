The Panama Canal is considered one of the most impressive feats of human engineering on the planet -- and some people spend an equal amount of brainpower trying to decide what to pack for a Panama Canal cruise. A voyage through the canal is a quintessential cruise experience, and it can be exhilarating, but it also involves some waiting around, many times in the unrelenting Panamanian sunshine.

We have compiled 10 items to add to your packing list for the ultimate Panama Canal cruise.

1. Insect repellant/anti-itch cream

Don't let something as small as a mosquito or sand flea ruin your epic cruise vacation.

with lemon eucalyptus oil is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be a natural, plant-based alternative to DEET. If the bugs do bite, be sure to bring a cream, gel or spray to alleviate the itch; we find

2. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a necessity on most, if not, every cruise, but especially this close to the equator. If you're worried about lugging a giant tub of sun cream when you wanted to pack a carry-on (or simply want to have a small container on hand for reapplication) consider a tin of

3. Hat

The shade provided by a hat will help keep you cool and also help you to see the fascinating mechanisms of the locks of the Panama Canal, along with the rest of the sunny passing scenery. Why not buy into the theme with a

4. Polarized sunglasses

The sun is a constant in Central America, so in addition to sunscreen and a hat, shield your eyes with stylish shades. This

from Merry's are polarized for added protection (helpful with reflection off the water) and they're made of lightweight aluminum. Lenses come in multiple colors from blue to black to silver to pink. At reasonable prices, you can afford to lose or forget them and not let it detract from your trip.

5. Tripod

Capturing the perfect moments from your Panama Canal cruise can be tricky if you're trying to get the right shot in a crowd of people aiming to do the same -- and not have it turn out blurry. A tripod can be essential for keeping your camera steady, but the

6. Time-lapse app

7. Swim shirt

One part shirt and one part swim and sun gear, this

for women is as stylish as it is functional. Wear it for a casual sea day onboard your ship, or don it for an excursion kayaking in Costa Rica. Comfy, quick-drying and SPF 50+, this elastic top is great as active or leisure wear, and easy to roll up and pack.

8. Hydro Flask

Reusable is " in, " so reduce your plastic use by bringing a BPA-free water bottle along to hydrate on your Panama Canal cruise. A brand like

9. Dry bags

Don't let H2O interfere with your electronics; if you're worried about the elements overcoming your phone or e-reader, keep these

on hand. A set with three sizes, these vinyl pouches seal out moisture, which can also come in handy when packing damp things in your suitcase for the hike home. Lugging a large beach tote? These bags come in handy for better organizing items on a beach day ashore or by the pool.

10. Book

Many Panama Canal cruises last 10 days or longer, with ample time sailing at sea or even waiting to get through those locks; be sure to bring some amusement. If you're the type for infotainment,

