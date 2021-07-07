Theme Cruises: What Happens If It's Canceled or I Want to Cancel?

Theme cruises are different from regular cruises in many ways, with their special guests, a focus on a particular activity (like going to concerts, seeing movies or working out) and less attention paid to typical cruise activities, such as lengthy dinners and sleep. Another difference? Their payment and cancellation policies.

A standard cruise usually requires passengers to put down a deposit up front, with final payment due 90 days out. But charter companies run their cruises by essentially renting the ship from the cruise line. This gives the charter organizers more control over onboard activities and changing when it needs money from passengers to pay cruise line fees.

It also means that if you want to cancel your theme cruise, or your theme cruise gets canceled, your options are different than what they'd be if you had booked a typical cruise direct from the cruise line or a travel agent. Here, we explore theme cruise payment schedules and cancellation policies, so you don't get caught out and lose money if your theme cruise plans don't pan out.