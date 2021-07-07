Best New Itineraries on Small Ships in 2021-2022

Australians have envious access to enthralling destinations, which can be accessed only by small ships. Both in the boutique luxury and expedition categories, these smaller vessels off lots of new itineraries for travellers who are eager to sail to the more exotic locations on our planet.

Tropical islands, uninhabited coastlines and frozen continents are on the menu. Some modern ships are even offering submarine voyages, underwater lounges and other fun features to complement these esoteric options.

So if you're craving adventure and exploration, take a look at some of the latest and most innovative itineraries coming up.