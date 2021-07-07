16 Pictures of Our Favourite Cruise Balcony Views

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
From glaciers and penguins in the polar regions to rainbows and sunsets in the Caribbean, cruise balconies offer some of the best views of land and sea.

Whether you're seeking inspiration for your next sailing -- or you're simply missing those spectacular at-sea views -- here are 16 of Cruise Critic's favourite photos taken from our readers' balcony cabins for your viewing pleasure.

The Haven Owner's Suite on Norwegian Escape (Photo: estvil30/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: estvil30/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Escape

The View: Looking out to sea from the Haven Owner's Suite balcony in the Western Caribbean

View of Napali Coast from a Pride of America balcony cabin (Photo: Yogi B/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: Yogi B/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America

The View: View of the Napali Coast from a balcony cabin in Hawaii

Iceberg in Antarctica, as seen from Silver Explorer (Photo: Travelgal 2323/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: Travelgal 2323/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Silversea's Silver Explorer

The View: Iceberg in Antarctica, as seen from a View Suite

View of the AquaTheater from a balcony cabin on Allure of the Seas (Photo: cruiseaddict555/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: cruiseaddict555/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas

The View: View of the AquaTheater from a balcony cabin in the Western Caribbean

The Northern Lights from Hurtigruten's Trollfjord (Photo: cabdtv/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: cabdtv/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Hurtigruten's Trolljord

The View: The Northern Lights

Balcony cabin views from Carnival Breeze (Photo: ougirl69/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: ougirl69/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Carnival Breeze

The View: Balcony cabin view in the Western Caribbean

Sunset from the Penthouse Suite balcony on Seven Seas Voyager (Photo: johnsva0511/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: johnsva0511/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Regent's Seven Seas Voyager

The View: Sunset in the Eastern Mediterranean from a Penthouse Suite balcony

Cruise ships in Nassau, as seen from a balcony cabin on Norwegian Epic (Photo: tartist/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: jtartist/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Epic

The View: Cruise ships in Nassau, Bahamas, as seen from a balcony cabin on Norwegian Epic

The Sydney Opera House at sail-away (Photo: Candidasa/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: Candidasa/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Solstice

The View: The Sydney Opera House at sail-away, as seen from a Deluxe Veranda Cabin

Balcony drinks on Carnival Valor (Photo: Wiley63/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: Wiley63/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Carnival Valor

The View: Balcony drinks in the Bahamas

The Infinite Veranda on Celebrity Edge (Photo: Deets/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: Deets/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge

The View: View from an Infinite Veranda in the Western Mediterranean

View of Glacier Bay from the Mini-Suite balcony on Norwegian Bliss (Photo: No One gets Out Alive)

Photo Credit: No One gets Out Alive/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Bliss

The View: View of Alaska's Glacier Bay from a Mini-Suite balcony

View of Lovers Beach in Cabo San Lucas from Norwegian Jewel (Photo: kidsncats/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: kidsncats/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Jewel

The View: View of Lovers Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from a Courtyard Villa balcony

Rainbow, as seen from the Mini-Suite Balcony on Norwegian Getaway (Photo: JPat1616/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: JPat1616/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Norwegian Getaway

The View: Rainbow over the Caribbean, as seen from a Mini-Suite balcony

Ultimate Balcony Dinner experience on Coral Princess (Photo: Cruise-Crazzy/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: Cruise-Crazzy/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Coral Princess

The View: Ultimate Balcony Dinner experience on a Vista Suite balcony during a Panama Canal cruise

Wake view on Carnival Conquest (Photo: Mr. Blender/Cruise Critic member)

Photo Credit: Mr. Blender/Cruise Critic member

Cruise Ship: Carnival Conquest

The View: Wake view from a Premium Vista balcony in the Western Caribbean

Updated July 07, 2021

