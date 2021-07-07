Capital Jazz Supercruise 2021

In 2021, the Capital Jazz Supercruise will embark on its 14th annual sailing. This jazz festival at sea is a full-ship charter featuring more than a dozen musical performers, workshops, comedy shows and other onboard activities. There will even be in-port group activities.

General Info

The Capital Jazz Cruise sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale from January 16 through 24, 2021, aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas. Port stops on this eight-night sailing include Jamaica, Bonaire and Aruba.

Rates start at $1,845 per person for an inside cabin and go up to $5,650 per person for a two-bedroom suite, based on double occupancy. This cruise is currently sold out and while there is no waitlist, anyone interested is encouraged to check the booking site frequently.

Lineup and Highlight

Headliners include iconic R&B group En Vogue, violinist Damien Escobar, duo Kindred The Family Soul, Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum and Grammy-winning singers Regina Belle and Joss Stone. The dance troupe Step Afrika will also be onboard to deliver a performance of its Broadway production, Drumfolk.

There's also a huge lineup of events and activities including organized dances, workout classes, sports and game tournaments, karaoke, cooking demonstrations, an open-mic night, a costume party and a tailgate party.

Onboard Vibe

The Capital Jazz SuperCruise is like a massive jazz festival at sea, with the added fun of traditional cruise activities. It's all about kicking back and having a blast while you listen to some amazing tunes.

Who Would Like It

Passionate jazz lovers who want to combine their musical hobby with a Caribbean vacation are likely to enjoy the SuperCruise.

How to Book

The Capital Jazz SuperCruise is organized by Capital Jazz Productions and can be booked on the

. The 2021 sailing is currently sold out, but cabins may open up closer to the sail date.