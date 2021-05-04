Cruise Foods We're Dreaming About

Finally, there's just something that we can never re-create at home and it's probably what we miss most -- those sea views and eating outside with the breeze in our hair. Whether it's breakfast on our balcony, a lunch (poolside or on a Viking Longship's Aquavit Terrace) or a romantic dinner -- Candles Grill on Windstar or Topside Restaurant on SeaDream comes to mind -- it's the call of the ocean that we long to hear again (including these top five alfresco venues at sea). And someone else cooking and cleaning up for us again. Pretty please.