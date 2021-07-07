Are Cruise Deposits Refundable?

When most people book a cruise, they typically choose not to pay for it in full, right then and there. In order to reserve a room onboard, cruise lines will accept a deposit, or portion of the full cruise fare to secure your place.
There are generally two types of cruise deposits: refundable and nonrefundable. What is the main difference between the two, and which one should you opt for? To check what makes the most sense for you, and if your cruise deposit is refundable, read the following information compiled by Cruise Critic.
Is my cruise deposit always refundable?
No. While cruise deposits historically were refundable, more cruise lines have begun to offer nonrefundable deposit options. These options are usually bundled as a promotion, offering cruisers a savings or bonus in return for the financial commitment of a nonrefundable deposit. Also, some cruise lines only offer nonrefundable deposits for suite-level cabin categories or guarantee rooms.
Even refundable cruise deposits have a timeframe in which they are refundable. For most cruise lines, as long as you cancel before your final payment date, there is no penalty. After final payment, you will lose your deposit or the deposit and a portion of your cruise fare, depending on when you cancel in relation to your sail date. Check with your individual line on its cancellation policy and final payment window, as each one can be different.
Deposits are refundable unless otherwise indicated. It's always best to comb through the fine print, especially when booking a promotional fare, or consult a cruise or travel professional for reassurance before booking.