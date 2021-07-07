  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
5 Cruise Health Myths Debunked

Dori Saltzman
Contributor
Despite growing numbers of travellers opting for cruise holidays over the past few years, many cruise health myths persist. From a belief that gaining weight is inevitable to a fear that everyone will be sick at sea, common misconceptions refuse to go away.

Cruise Critic tackles the top five cruise health myths, debunking each to help reassure perspective cruisers.

On This Page

1. I'll be seasick

The fear of being seasick is one of the most commonly cited reasons for people who choose not to cruise, but most need not fear. All large, modern cruise ships have stabilizer technology, which minimises the rocking and rolling motion of the ship.

Related: If You Get Sick on a Cruise: What to Expect

Think of stabilizers as similar to the wings on an airplane or to the pole a tightrope walker uses to keep his balance. In rough water, cruise ships extend the stabilizers to help the ship balance and to stop it from rolling from side to side. Less rolling means a smoother ride and less chance of seasickness.

Related: Best Travel Medicine Kits for a Cruise and What to Put in Them

If you're more easily affected by seasickness and worried about it, there are other options as well, including choosing a cabin on a lower deck in the middle of the ship (its natural balance point) or selecting a port-intensive itinerary so you don't actually spend much time at sea.

Related: How Not to Get Sick on a Cruise: 10 Tips

Over-the-counter and prescription medicines have been proven to be effective against motion sickness, as well.

Related: Best Travel Medicine Kits for a Cruise and What to Put in Them

Updated July 07, 2021

