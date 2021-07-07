  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
10 Ways to Beat Post-Cruise Depression
16 Cruise Apps You Need Right Now
10 Best Money-Saving Tips for Australian Cruisers
10 Things to Do the Week Before You Cruise
Quick Tips for Using Your Phone on a Cruise Ship
11 Cruise Trends You Should Know About for 2017
Cruise Trends 2018: Cruise Critic's Biggest Predictions
14 Instagram-Worthy Food Dishes on a Cruise
Top 8 Things You Can Do on the Cruise Critic Message Boards to Enhance Your Cruise
Cruise Critic Members Shout Out a Few of Their Favorite Crew
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Virtual Cruising and Meetups
Virtual of the Seas, a fictional cruise ship that plays host to a virtual cruise for a Facebook group (Photo: Mona Carol Albala/Facebook‎)

Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Virtual Cruising and Meetups

Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Virtual Cruising and Meetups
Virtual of the Seas, a fictional cruise ship that plays host to a virtual cruise for a Facebook group (Photo: Mona Carol Albala/Facebook‎)
Brittany Chrusciel
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

One retired couple in Australia proved that anyone could stage a sailing when, to offset their cancelled cruise, they drank wine in bathrobes while sitting on lounge chairs facing footage of the ocean on a flat-screen TV in their living room. Talk about couple goals.

If you find yourself in cruise withdrawal, we've got a few things you can do to boost your mood right from your favourite armchair.

Host a Virtual Meet & Mingle

Join the Cruise Critic community for a virtual Meet & Mingle (Photo: leedsn/Shutterstock)

Avid cruisers might already know that a Meet & Mingle is a hosted gathering, typically on the first sea day of a sailing, led by Cruise Critic members. Often supported by the cruise line, these meetups are a way to socialise with other passionate cruisers and find some kindred spirits on your ship.

Related: 8 Reasons to Join a Cruise Critic Roll Call

Without a ship in play, the essential idea of a Meet & Mingle remains the same -- with the exception that instead of meeting in person onboard your cruise, members interested in the same cruise line or affinity group can designate a time and platform to video chat. Skype is a downloadable software familiar to most people, but Zoom is also a popular method of video chatting online.

The captain and cruise director might not be dropping in for a Q&A or a "Bon voyage!" but it's still a great forum to shoot the breeze about the upcoming sailings you're most looking forward to, or the things you miss most about actually being at sea.

Why Not Take a Full Virtual Cruise?

Related: 13 Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travellers

We're not the only ones who have sought inventive ways to embark on a voyage from bed. Abe Hughes, a Royal Caribbean cruise director, created a digital programme for

an imaginary cruise to nowhere

onboard Virtual of the Seas.

Related: Sailaway With Jane McDonald Cruise

For those on the Viking Cruises email list, the cruise line does a tremendous job bringing an itinerary to your inbox with stories, recipes, book and film recommendations, and videos from featured destinations they sail to like Budapest, Hungary. You can also tune in to all-new

Viking TV

, with programming from the line. Loyal Viking cruisers have even created a virtual Explorer's Lounge to foster discussion using a forum on the Cruise Critic message boards.

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has begun posting a Virtual Expedition series to its Facebook and Instagram pages (@lindbladexp) so adventure-seekers can continue to explore the wild, from their domicile.

Related: Expedition Cruise Tips: Common Regions and Who Sails There

Holland America Line has kicked off a series called HAL@Home, delivered via email, promising entertainment, cooking demos, destination snippets and more. The

first video in the series

  is a culinary lesson with Chef Ethan Stowell of HAL's Culinary Council.

Related: 5 Things You’ll Only Find on Holland America

Crystal Cruises likewise has set up the

Crystal@Home web page

with a daily schedule of virtual cruise events, including Sunday Cooking with Chef Jon Ashton, Wellness Wednesday with tips and workouts and Friday Nights at the Galaxy with the cruise line's favourite performers entertaining live on Crystal's Facebook page.

Related: Runaway to Paradise with Jon Bon Jovi Cruise

Port cams and live cruise cams are also handy methods of offsetting your FOMO with a look at what’s happening in your favourite cruise port or onboard one of your favourite cruise ships -- even when you're not onboard.

For more cruising content from your sofa, check out

Cruise Critic's YouTube channel

.

Updated July 07, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.