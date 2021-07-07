Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Spa and Fitness

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Brittany Chrusciel
Contributor
Most people don't go on holiday to get in great shape. But if you have free access to fitness facilities, saunas and even classes, you might be surprised by how much a cruise can provide easy ways to work out and unwind.

The extent of your home gym might be a few free weights, and sure, there is no world-class spa next door, but with a little imagination, you can transform your home base into your very own wellness oasis.

Break a sweat and then break out the steam with these cruise spa and fitness tips for home.

Book a Fitness Class

Ok, so by "book" we mean make sure the living room is free and the TV hasn't been claimed. Otherwise, give yourself some space to move around and tap a wealth of online resources that will have you bootcamping or meditating in no time.

Even on a ship, some training and fitness classes come at a fee while others are complimentary; the same holds true for online courses, so make sure you do a little homework before signing up. The

Alo Yoga YouTube channel

has yoga for all ages and experience levels; even yogi influencers like

@yoga_girl

offer a variety of free sessions for anyone not looking to commit to a subscription.

For those looking for a higher-intensity workout, SWEAT is a personal training app just for women, with a free seven-day trial. Orangetheory, the popular fitness franchise, has begun offering modified routines so you can "Orangetheory at Home."

If you're looking for some mild at-home exercise (in lieu of walking the promenade deck), see if your Medicare Advantage healthcare plan includes access to Silver Sneakers, classes and resources for seniors.

Unwind in the Spa

Shop to create your own spa experience (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Chances are, this aspect of cruising at home will make you want to disconnect -- unless a loved one is Googling tutorials on new massage techniques (and you trust them not to pull a muscle). Pampering yourself at home, instead of on a cruise ship, could mean something as simple as doing your nails or putting on a facemask while relaxing mood music tinkles softly in the background. (For a full facial, try a cleanse, scrub, mask, toner then moisturiser from the same brand.)

Plenty of cruise line spas make it easy to bring your favourite beauty or massage products home with you. To get started, we put together a list of the best spa products you can buy at home.

Hankering for some time in the thermal suite? Put a few drops of essential oil -- we like eucalyptus or lavender -- onto a damp washcloth or in the bathtub and fill your shower/bathroom with steam. Then don your favourite bathrobe (or go bare -- no rules when you're in your own domain) and enjoy the at-home aromatherapy.

Updated July 07, 2021

