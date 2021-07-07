Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Cruise Entertainment

Whether you're an avid trivia participant, see every stage show each night of your cruise or attend every educational lecture, there's something for you online. We round up a few ways you can bring the exciting world of cruise ship entertainment into your living room tonight.

You've watched every show on Netflix, done every puzzle -- and even chore -- in the house…now what? If you're looking for entertainment and find yourself nostalgically thumbing through an old cruise programme looking for inspiration, know that there are ways to bring cruise-style fun into your daily life, without leaving the house.

In the meantime, there are quite a few videos on YouTube about how to fashion yourself a lobster or monkey. Once you've crafted your own towely sidekick, check out Cruise Critic's slideshow of favourite towel animal creations and share your own on our social channels.

Leaving chocolates on your own nightstand might not be cutting it for your "at-home turndown service." If you miss your terry cloth companions, there are a few ways you can create them at home. Carnival wrote the book on towel animals -- literally -- but it's now out of print; check out Amazon or eBay for copies of "Carnival Towel Creations."

As reported in the New York Times, the Gaythering hotel, an LGBTQ-oriented property in Miami, has experimented with bringing its weekly karaoke, bingo and trivia sessions online. Using Instagram and other social media channels, resident drag queen Karla Croqueta hosts singalongs to Britney Spears ballads, while other games are livestreamed on designated nights.

The same concept can be applied to trivia games. Using a service called QuizWitz, up to six players can play up to 10 quiz rounds online using the free version of the game.

Of course, online Bingo games abound, but the key to creating that cruise atmosphere is comradery. Using a function on Google called Google Hangout (just one of many video chat platforms targeted to groups), cue up some karaoke versions of your favourite tunes on YouTube and belt out the hits to your compassionate friends or family members, who are also online.

Channel your inner Entertainment Director and reenact a daily cruise programme with virtual versions of popular onboard activities like trivia games or karaoke sessions.

Catch a Show

If your daughter's rendition of musical numbers from "Frozen" isn't satisfying the need for a riveting stage performance, there are a few ways you can attend a nightly show without boarding a cruise ship.

Bring Broadway into your living room by streaming a number of performances on BroadwayHD -- each subscription comes with a one-week free trial (just remember to cancel before you have to pay). Or, for something even more high-brow, stream performances from the Metropolitan Opera with nightly broadcasts on MetOpera.org.

London's National Theatre has partnered with YouTube to stream top performances, such as "One Man, Two Guvnors", "Jane Eyre" and "Twelfth Night" from April 2020. Sydney Opera House is also channeling its output digitally, with a lineup featuring music, dance and talks available live and on demand at sydneyoperahouse.com.

If you're craving some live music, YouTube is always a solid resource, but don't forget to check archived Facebook Live sessions or pinned Instagram stories from your favorite bands and artists -- you might be surprised to find what you can jam to without stepping out your front door.