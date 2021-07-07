  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
10 Ways to Beat Post-Cruise Depression
BlueIguana Tequila Bar on Carnival Spirit (Plus Menu)
Carnival Cruise Bars
11 Signs You Should Not Buy a Cruise Beverage Package
10 Cruise Alcohol Hacks for Better Drinking on the Cheap
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Cruise Entertainment
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Virtual Cruising and Meetups
Best Cruise Cookbooks
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
The Chef's Table on Viking Orion

Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining

Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
The Chef's Table on Viking Orion
Brittany Chrusciel
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

While the primary appeal of dining on a cruise is being served and not washing the dishes, there may come a time when you're stuck on land and hankering for one of your favourite cruise treats or cocktails. When that feeling strikes, you might want to put a cruise on your calendar, but you can also satisfy the craving by learning to make your favourite cruise drinks and meals in your own kitchen, anytime.

Skeptical? Channel your very best holiday vibes and turn your abode into the hottest bar, restaurant or culinary kitchen with these tools.

Learn to Mix Your Favourite Cruise Cocktail

Beach Pool on Carnival Horizon

Educated Barfly

or

How To Drink

.If you're missing concoctions from your favourite cruise line, check out our video of Cruise Critic's 11 Best Cruise Cocktails (With Recipes) so you can sip while you're docked on the chaise longue.

Related: 10 Ways to Beat Post-Cruise Depression

Updated July 07, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.