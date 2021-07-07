What Is Future Cruise Credit and How Can I Use It?

Future cruise credit (FCC) is a bit like store credit from a cruise line. Many times, in lieu of a direct cash refund, a cruise line will take the price of a refunded cruise and issue it as a kind of gift certificate to be used toward booking a new sailing. When cruises are greatly affected or canceled, or if passengers are given compensation for any reason, a nonrefundable future cruise credit is a common form of payment.

The amount of FCC that a cruise passenger qualifies for is calculated on the base fare that they paid, less any taxes, fees, upgrades or additional purchases like excursions. (Those are often reimbursed to the original form of payment, like a credit card.)

Have you qualified for a future cruise credit but aren't sure how to use it? Check out the following tips.