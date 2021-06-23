Kesha Cruise: A Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride

Singer/songwriter Kesha is hitting the high seas with a massive group of her fans for the second year on the Kesha's Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride. The five-day sailing is sure to be a nonstop party full of incredible dance music, lots of energy and a true feel-good time.

General Info

Kesha's Rainbow Cruise sails roundtrip from Miami on April 1, 2022; the voyage was rescheduled from 2020 and then 2021 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Rates start at $975 per person for an inside cabin based on double occupancy and go up to $3,350 per person for a penthouse suite based on double occupancy.

Lineup and Highlights

Kesha will be joined by a slew of other bands and performers, most of whom have still to be announced as of this writing.

During the Kesha Cruise there will be two poolside concerts headlined by Kesha, in addition to various live shows performed by featured guests throughout the sailing. The "Lip Sync for Your Lifeboat" lip sync battle is expected to be one of the main highlights of the cruise, as well as discussion with Kesha herself on her songwriting process.

Fans can also enjoy a Q&A challenge game and theme nights including a costume party.

Onboard Vibe

True to Kesha's free spirit vibe, this is a carefree party cruise where you can let loose and be yourself alongside music fans from all walks of life.

Who Would Like It

If you're into pop-dance music and love to party the night (and day) away without a care in the world, you'll likely have a blast on this cruise.

How to Book

The Kesha Cruise is organized by Sixthman and can be booked on the

