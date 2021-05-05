Tips for Living on a Cruise Ship Year-Round

Morton Jablin lives a simple life. He wakes early, enjoys tea in the afternoon and fish for his evening meal. He's not much different from you and me, with one exception: Morton Jablin lives on a cruise ship.

For the past 15 years, the 95-year-old retiree has called Regent's Seven Seas Navigator home.

Jablin joins a host of others who live full time on cruise ships. Mama Lee Wachstetter, 91, has lived on the luxury cruise ship Crystal Serenity for the past 10 years. Mario Salcedo, aka "Super Mario," has taken 1,000 cruises, spending 50 weeks a year on Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas.

If this lifestyle sounds like it's for you, here's what you need to know about how to live on a cruise ship full time.