The Rock Boat Cruise

The Rock Boat is a fully chartered sailing featuring everything from alternative rock bands to folk pop singer-songwriters showcased on more than five stages at sea. This celebrated music theme cruise, which was originally headlined by Sister Hazel, has been setting sail for more than a decade, bringing an impressive range of famous faces to its packed lineup year after year.

General Info

The upcoming Rock Boat cruise is scheduled to kick off on November 7, 2021, after being rescheduled from January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-night music theme sailing cruises round trip from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay and Puert Plata, Dominican Republic, on Norwegian Gem.

Cabins on the Rock Boat cost $1,140 per person for an inside cabin to $4,825 per person for the Owner's Suite, but certain cabin categories are already sold out.

Lineup and Highlights

Headlined by Sister Hazel, the lineup for the 2021 cruise features Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Switchfoot, The Trews, Hero the Band, Meghan Farrell, and others.

Beyond concerts, interactive events such as theme nights, musician-hosted parties and even competitive games between bands will take place onboard.

Onboard Vibe

The Rock Boat promises a high-energy vibe, with loud tunes as well as nonstop parties and impromptu jam sessions. This is a floating festival with a tight-knit fan base of repeat cruisers who sail year after year.

Who Would Like It

Sister Hazel fans (known as Hazelnuts) rule the ship. But, devoted rock fans of any genre are welcome onboard, whether you're a boomer looking to hear throwbacks or a Gen X cruiser in search of some new tunes. If you're into epic music festivals, you'll likely love the Rock Boat.

How to Book

The Rock Boat is chartered by Atlanta-based Sixthman, and tickets are sold directly on the

. This theme cruise tends to fill up quickly, so book your cabin as soon as possible.