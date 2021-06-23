Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: The Joe Bonamassa Cruise

Embark on a soulful, spirited adventure with a bevy of blues greats old and new. On Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea theme cruises, you'll share a ship with legendary blues performers and enjoy a jam-packed calendar of musical events as you cruise Caribbean or Mediterranean itineraries. Meet-and-greets, a robust lineup of blues acts and the chance to see once-in-a-lifetime musical collaborations are highlights.

General Info

Upcoming Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruises include a four-night cruise from Miami to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on Norwegian Pearl, departing on February 21, 2022 and a Greek Isle cruise on August 23, 2022 onboard Norwegian Jade. Both were rescheduled from 2020, and then 2021, because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Related: Melissa Etheridge Cruise

The Caribbean sailing is already sold out (though prospective passengers can put their names on a wait list), Fares start at $1,650 per person, based on double occupancy, for an inside cabin on the Greek Isles cruise.

Lineup and Highlights

Blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa headlines these sailings and gives multiple performances onboard. Other musical acts that might appear on the lineups include influential guitarist and Chicago-based bluesman Buddy Guy, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tab Benoit, English rocker Peter Frampton, blues-based rockers George Thorogood and The Destroyers, and UK-based blues performer Joanne Shaw Taylor. Related: Jazz Cruise: Dave Koz and Friends at Sea

Other activities include meet-and-greets and autograph sessions, Q&As with fans, and blues memorabilia auctions to raise money for the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, which funds educational programs and scholarships for music students and teachers.

Onboard Vibe

Think of it as a floating musical festival. You'll take in rockin' show after rockin' show with fellow blues devotees, and you're supporting a good cause to boot. Related: Rock Cruises for Music-Lovers

Who Would Like It

We'd recommend this cruise to anyone who likes blues music or music festivals. Baby boomers and Gen X cruisers will likely find themselves among generational cohorts as well as blues legends. Several younger musicians, such as Jared James Nichols and Ally Venable, will draw millennial cruisers, too. Related: Rock Legends Cruise

How to Book

These cruises are run by Sixthman and Keeping the Blues Alive. Tickets for upcoming Caribbean sailings are sold on the

. For upcoming Mediterranean sailings, head to the

. Bookings are now open for the popular music theme cruise in 2021. Related: The Country Music Cruise: Experience a Country Music Party at Sea