Photos of Celebrity Summit, Before and After a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover

Now, immediately upon entering, you will be met with a feeling of Zen. Celebrity Summit's new spa welcomes cruisers with a relaxing, Scandinavian-inspired design, but the reception area wasn't the only room that was touched. The Persian Garden features a more soothing color scheme, and a salt therapy room was added. (These treatment rooms, which have been gaining in popularity, use the microparticles in salt to promote healthier skin and easier breathing.) The fitness center also received a new space for personal training and consultations.