Theme cruises have become so popular they now span a wide spectrum of topics. These special sailings can be the perfect incentive for first-timers, as well as die-hards who want to enjoy a favourite hobby or interest.
Theme cruises can be broken down into three categories:
Full-Ship Theme Cruise: This is when the theme takes over the entire ship, setting the tone for your whole holiday. Everyone is onboard to participate in the themed activities and entertainment and every venue is in use, from the pool deck for concerts to the dining room, where tailored menus might be featured.
Full-ship theme cruises can be either fully chartered by an independent company or offered by the cruise line itself. For example, Australian travel company Choose Your Cruise runs fully chartered musical festivals, such as Rock The Boat and Bravo, where passengers can enjoy concerts, competitions and opportunities to mingle with performers. Other times a cruise line will partner with a brand, such as MSC Cruises' Weight Watchers Cruise.
Partial-Ship Theme Cruise: Not all theme cruises take over the ship. Special-interest groups can purchase a number of cabins and market them to people who would be interested in the activity, which can range from scrapbooking to baseball. These groups usually have little impact on the other passengers onboard, although some of the public spaces may be booked by the group for a private event.
Gay and lesbian cruises can be full-ship charters or groups booked on regular sailings. You can find out more about these themed sailings here.
Theme-Inspired Cruise: Cruise lines commonly advertise themed sailings, but these tend to be normal cruises with some extra special-interest activities or guest speakers added to the usual programming. Paul Gauguin Cruises, for instance, features appearances by oceanographer and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau throughout the year. On these select sailings, Cousteau offers lectures and accompanies dives from the ship.
Below are our suggestions for different types of travellers, divided by category. Check back often, as we'll be updating them throughout the year.
Music Cruises
1980s Tribute Cruise
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 3 April 2020
The '80s are back in fashion big time. And you can take that theme and run with it onboard P&O's new 1980s cruise where mullets and mesh singlets rule. Expect amateur harmonising and some reverb on that air guitar when you hear the chorus of Sweet Child o' Mine. Pacific Explorer's entertainment director has pilfered tribute acts from the pop pantheon and curated a playlist of power ballads from artists such as Duran Duran, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Prince and Madonna. The '80s will be inescapable on this three-night cruise so embrace it in a rotating uniform of fluoro tees, tiers of tulle, baggy pants, bandanas, leg warmers, freaky face furniture and blonde rocker wigs.
Editor's Note: Pacific Dawn will host a three-night 1980s Tribute Cruise roundtrip from Brisbane, departing 8 August 2020.
Tribute to the King
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 17 May 2020
Expect a lot of lip curling and hip swivelling onboard P&O's Tribute to the King cruise when it sets sail on a round trip out of Sydney. Enjoy performances by some of the world's best Elvis impersonators as they belt out hits such as Blue Suede Shoes, Love Me Tender and Hound Dog while careening around the stage in white jumpsuits. In addition to screening movie marathons starring Elvis Presley, the 2000-passenger Pacific Explorer will become a floating shrine to the King, with the largest collection of memorabilia at sea and informative sessions that trace his trajectory from a poverty-stricken childhood to cultural icon. Rockabillies will get the chance to raise the roof during King-inspired karaoke sessions and eat Elvis-inspired food such as peanut butter and banana sundaes.
Editor's Note: The inaugural Brisbane 'Tribute to the King' cruise on Pacific Dawn departs on June 16.
Opera at Sea
Embarkation Port: Reykjavik, Iceland
Date: 6 September 2020
French TV host, poet, writer and journalist Alain Dualt will be the special guest onboard the new Opera at Sea itinerary on Ponant's small luxury ship, Le Jacques Cartier. The musical cruise, which is in partnership with the Royal Opera of Wallonia, will cruise from Iceland to Ireland during this exceptional journey. The eight-day circuit, via the Hebrides and the Isle of Skye, is a celebration of cultural riches set to a dramatic soundtrack created by singer Jodie Devoc, pianist Elsa De Lacerda, violinist Marie Hallynch and cellist and trumpeter Michael Tambour. In addition to the convivial atmosphere onboard, the cruise will be a tour of discovery around Northern European islands, from the postcard-perfect setting of Reykjavik, the most northerly capital in the world, to the lesser-known port of Heimaey, the only inhabited island in the Westman Islands.
Cruisin' Country
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 5 October 2020
Country music is becoming a fixture on popular cruise routes as the genre walks a broader line. Now a mainstay on Australian radio stations, country's audience also wants to combine its appreciation of the genre with a cruising holiday onboard Royal Caribbean's locally based ship Serenade of the Seas. The seven-night cruise will be headlined by Australian crooner Lee Kernaghan, who has sold more than two million albums and won 36 Golden Guitar awards at the annual Country Music Awards in Tamworth -- a record beaten only by the late Slim Dusty. High-profile performers Troy Cassar-Daley, Amber Lawrence and Adam Harvey are also part of the entertainment line-up, which features more than 30 country music artists.
Bravo -- Cruise of Performing Arts
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 13 October 2020
Australian opera singer and musical theatre sensation Anthony Warlow headlines Bravo on Serenade of the Seas. The internationally acclaimed singer will be joined by a cast of more than 45 renowned performers such as David Hobson, Teddy Tahu-Rhodes, Ruthie Henshall and Cheryl Barker. Passengers onboard the seven-night extravaganza can also enjoy: immersive themed nights; 'Meet the Stars' events; the chance to join a choir or flash mob; and performances by The Metropolitan Orchestra. The annual cruise is set to sail to the French-flavoured port of Noumea and the Isle of Pines in New Caledonia before returning to Sydney. For hard-core culture vultures only.
Country Music Festival at Sea
Embarkation Port: Brisbane, Australia
Date: 14 November 2020
The pendulum has swung in favour of country music in recent decades, thanks in part to artists such as Keith Urban and Kasey Chambers, whose pop-heavy songs have helped pull the genre firmly into the mainstream. The fact country music has been given a prime-time slot on P&O's new 2020 program with a dedicated
cruise is testament to the fact more and more Australians are tuning into the magic of twangy guitars and achingly mournful ballads. Roundtrip from Brisbane, this three-night cruise on Pacific Explorer will celebrate all forms of country music, from rockabilly to folk and bluegrass, and will feature well-known Australian and international country crooners.
Rock the Boat
Embarkation Port: Brisbane, Australia
Date: 24 November 2020
Suzi Quatro is sure to look very much the rock star when she bounds out on stage in a leather jumpsuit brandishing an electric guitar as the headline act for the Rock the Boat 2020 Cruise. The US singer will be joined onboard by more than 30 artists, including Jon Stevens, Russell Morris, The Radiators, Bourbon Street, Kevin Borich Express and Dirty Deeds. This year, Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas is hosting one of the biggest line-ups ever assembled at sea. Pack your best music merch for the 10th consecutive Rock the Boat cruise, which will also include themed nights where you can dress as your favourite 1970s & 1980s rock legends or channel Chrissie Amphlett and Angus Young for the School's Out party. Passengers should also practise their riffs for the Air Guitar Wars and limber up for the Lip Sync Battle.
Sports Cruises
Australian Open Tennis Cruise
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Dates: 19 January 2020
The Australian Open is held over 14 days, with more than 700 players battling it out at Melbourne Arena during 644 matches and 25 sessions on 14 courts. In 2021 join fellow tennis tragics on P&O's new Pacific Adventure to see first-time champions, Grand Slam champions, crowd-teasers and crowd-pleasers up close during the Australian Open in 2021. P&O has partnered with Tennis Australia for the cruise, which gives guests two days in Melbourne to attend the Australian Open, two general admission tickets to Melbourne Park, Ground Pass tickets, and transfers between the ship and Melbourne Park. While onboard, you can meet and greet with tennis personalities, and enjoy Wii tennis tournaments and live screenings of the action on court on the top deck.
Golf & Cruise
Embarkation Port: Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain
Date: 7 March 2020
This 13-day voyage on Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Europa 2 takes in stunning Spanish and Portuguese ports, starting in Tenerife and ending in Barcelona. Golf enthusiasts will get the opportunity to play on a variety of golf courses, while also visiting charming destinations such as Madeira, Lisbon and Valencia. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is a German cruise line, although this sailing will be conducted in English and German.
Monte Carlo Grand Prix
Embarkation Port: Venice, Italy
Date: 5 May 2020
Silversea's 21-day Monte Carlo Grand Prix tour has been designed to coincide with two of the most glamorous events in the world: Cannes Film Festival and Monte-Carlo Grand Prix. The Mediterranean Cruise from Venice to Barcelona onboard Silver Spirit loops around the Adriatic, joining the dots between lesser-known spots in Italy, Slovenia and Malta before making its way to Barcelona. The cruise showcases the glitz and glamour of the French Riviera, so pack to dress accordingly.
State of Origin
Embarkation Port: Brisbane, Australia
Date: 19 June 2020
Expect a grudge match like no other when the Mighty Maroons take on the NSW Blues for the 40th anniversary of the State of Origin. Expect a nail-biting match during game two of the blockbuster contest onboard P&O's Pacific Dawn following last year's drubbing by NSW. The cruise fare includes tickets and direct transfers to and from the game and the opportunity to meet some of the greats of the game. The ship's bars will be divided into supporter venues for both Queensland and NSW. Show your true colours by picking up a jersey from the official merchandise shop.
Melbourne Cup
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 30 October 2020
P&O has been cruising to the Melbourne Cup for half a century, helping to establish the cruise as an annual event on the Australian cruise calendar. To mark the occasion in 2020, P&O will be providing passengers onboard Pacific Adventure plenty of time to ponder how to place a winning punt with the ship providing speakers from the racing industry, competitions for Best Dressed and even style tips by fashion experts. The entertainment director has also fashioned an inspiring program that includes fabulous food and entertainment onboard the six-night cruise that keeps the focus on Flemington with the Spring Racing Carnival televised around the ship.
Embarkation Port: Brisbane, Australia
Date: 31 October 2020
This seven-night Melbourne Cup cruise from Brisbane will be hugely popular with punters who like to glam up as there will be more than a few opportunities to strut around in your finery with model Fiona Falkiner judging the Fashion at Sea parade. Regardless of whether you're a gambling aficionado or have a flutter once a year at Flemington, passengers onboard the seven-night Pacific Dawn cruise from Brisbane to Melbourne and back will benefit from receiving hot tips from experts such as jockey John Letts and 'the voice of the Cup', Greg Miles. Tickets and transfers to Flemington Racecourse are included in your cruise fare.
Editor's Note: New for 2021 is an eight-night Melbourne Cup itinerary roundtrip from Brisbane from 29 October to November 6. Giddy up.
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 1 November 2020
Carnival Cruise Line has scheduled another Melbourne Cup cruise to celebrate the race that stops a nation in 2020. Carnival Splendor will set sail from Sydney for the once-a-year cruise with a trifecta of racing-themed activities: there's the Mad Hatters Spring Racing High Tea; Q&As with racing personalities; and a betting masterclass with former broadcaster Damian Kelly. The Melbourne Cup cruise will also include a degustation dinner on the eve of big race and a Bloody Mary Recovery Brunch for the heinously hungover. Stylist Naomi Bell will be onboard to judge the guest parade following a hands-on fascinator workshop with milliner Serena Lindeman. The cruise includes general admission entry into Flemington on
plus general admission entry into Kennedy Oaks Day. Transport to and from the racecourse is also included.
Australian Open Tennis Cruise 2021
Embarkation Port: Brisbane, Australia
Date: 16 January 2021
P&O is courting tennis fans who want to take their passion for the sport off the couch and into the stadium at the Australian Open. The Australian Open Tennis Cruise with Pacific Explorer will deliver tennis fans to the Australian Open in time to watch world-class players battle it out on centre court. The cruise package includes two days in Melbourne to attend the Australian Open, two general admission tickets to Melbourne Park, Ground Pass tickets and transfers between the ship and Melbourne Park. While onboard, you can meet and greet tennis personalities and enjoy themed entertainment. Day and night sessions will be screened while you're at sea.
Food Cruises
Asian Night Market Delicacy Fiesta
Embarkation port: Hong Kong
Dates: 14 February to 4 April 2020
On several sailings World Dream will replicate a lively hawkers' market onboard the ship in order to celebrate the diverse culinary offerings available around its various Asian ports of call. Experience the raucous sounds of clanging pots and pans and shouting orders from the vendors at the Asian Night Market Delicacy Fiesta, which will be set up poolside on the top deck. Start your eating journey with Taiwanese specialties such as oyster vermicelli, popcorn chicken and peppery fried calamari. Have fun chatting with the multicultural chefs while ordering tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) from South Korea, Shumai fish dumplings and Indonesian-style chicken skewers slathered in satay sauce.
Sapphire Coast Food Festival
Embarkation port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 13 March 2020
Take your palate on an eating adventure around NSW's glittering Sapphire Coast on a three-night roundtrip cruise from Sydney onboard Pacific Explorer that calls in at Eden, one of the charming coastal towns that is a hub for epicurean adventurers. Join Captain Sponge on the Pambula River to learn about oyster farming and how to shuck oysters before slurping down a cheeky dozen Sydney rock oysters. The best chefs in the region will also be on hand to showcase hand-picked local ingredients the Sapphire Coast is renowned for during the Sapphire Coast Food Festival cruise.
Gastronomy, Vineyards and Grands Crus
Embarkation Port: Lisbon, Portugal
Date: 11 April 2020
Gourmands should put Ponant's Gastronomy, Vineyards and Grands Crus cruise at the top of their wish list. This Northern European cruise -- from Lisbon in Portugal to Lorient in Brittany -- has been created in partnership with Ducasse Paris and Chateau Latour. The nine-day cruise onboard L'Austral will weave in gala dinners designed by Alain Ducasse's team while charting a course for Bilbao and the world-class La Rioja region. The prestigious Ponant tour will make its way up the Gironde estuary, cruising to cellar doors in the Saint-Estephe, Margaux and Pauillac appellations. Spending two days in Bordeaux is another highlight of the cruise as passengers learn all about the region's rich wine-making traditions. Sommelier Eric Beaumard and cheesemaker Bernard Antony will also be onboard.
Festival of Food & Wine Cruise
Embarkation Port: Southampton, England
Date: 7 June 2020
Immerse yourself in luxury and the bounty of the Atlantic on a luxury cruise with Cunard for its first-ever Festival of Food & Wine. Cunard scored a major culinary coup when it announced legendary chef Michel Roux Jnr would be onboard Queen Mary 2's seven-night transatlantic crossing. As chef patron of Le Gavroche, Roux Jnr will be joined by Le Gavroche executive chef Rachel Humphrey, who will be holding a cooking demonstration and Q&A session during the crossing. Roux Jnr will treat passengers to a series of hosted dinners in The Veranda restaurant as well as a three-course signature gala menu in the Britannia Grill. Passengers can also gain a WSET Level 1 award at the Cunard Wine Academy during the crossing, which is a recognised qualification by the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.
Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.)
Embarkation Port: Trieste, Italy
Date: 6 August 2020
Silversea is launching its culinary concept, dubbed S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste), in August onboard its new ship Silver Moon. Former editor-in-chief of Saveur, Adam Sachs, flipped through his little black book of industry contacts -- from chefs and restaurant critics to food experts and local tour guides -- to curate a program that includes lectures, talks, cooking demonstrations and classes designed to provide passengers with an immersive culinary experience. The ship is peppered with new spaces: a purpose-built S.A.L.T. Lab, S.A.L.T. Bar and S.A.L.T. kitchen, where hard-core gourmands can take what they've learned on land and apply it in a structured environment under the watchful gaze of experts. Silver Moon's 11-day maiden voyage from Trieste to Rome will allow passengers to pursue their passion for great food and wine while delving deeper into Italy's boot.
Nobu Matsuhisa Culinary Cruise
Embarkation Port: Benoa, Bali
Date: 15 October 2020
Celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa will be one of the major drawcards onboard Crystal Cruises' Indonesian Immersive & The Great Barrier Reef Cruise in October. The renowned chef will be onboard the luxurious new Crystal Endeavor expedition ship as it sails from Bali to Cairns in order to treat passengers to Michelin-level cuisine that matches the six-star service and inspired destinations. Those sailing with the chef will be treated to special menus, culinary demonstrations, sake tastings, floral classes, cookbook signings and photo ops. Exclusive omakase dinners will also be on offer.
Wine & Beer Cruises
SeaDream Yacht Club's Wine Voyages
Embarkation Port: Malaga, Spain
Dates: 9 May; 22 May; 6 June; 26 September, 2020
SeaDream Yacht Club's popular Wine Voyages feature a scattering of wine-themed sailings in the Caribbean during the winter months before returning to Europe for the summer 2020 season. The seven-night sailings (plus one eight-night trip) take place on both of the line's ships, SeaDream I and SeaDream II, and take in some of the world's richest wine regions in the heart of the Med. Wine Voyages include visits to vineyards, wine tastings and the popular Winemaker Dinner, featuring expertly prepared local dishes paired with wines from visited ports.
German Grandeur for Beer Enthusiasts
Embarkation Port: Nuremberg
Date: 23 July to 31 July 2020
Prost! Avalon Waterways is hosting a series of beer-themed European river cruises in 2020. Onboard activities will vary but generally include tastings, historic brewery tours and lectures on European beer-brewing techniques. Among the itineraries on offer are seven nights roundtrip from Amsterdam (through the Netherlands and Belgium); 14 nights from Budapest to Amsterdam; and 15 nights from Budapest to Basel. Check out
for itinerary details. Our pick is the German Grandeur tour from Nuremberg to Basel where you will learn all about dunkeles and dubbel (dark beer) and raise a toast with witbier (wheat beer).
Villa Maria Wine-Tasting Cruise
Embarkation Port: Port Denarau, Fiji
Date: 26 October 2020
Blue Lagoon Cruises is celebrating 70 years in 2020. As part of the festivities, the company has partnered with Villa Maria Wines in Marlborough to curate a wine-tasting expedition that celebrates the world-renowned wine-producing region in New Zealand. Apart from cruising to the stunningly beautiful Sacred Islands, Blue Lagoon Cruises has tilted its onboard offerings on Fiji Princess to include tastings of award-winning wines each evening, wine-matched dinners, wine-themed entertainment and informative wine tastings delivered by a Villa Maria winemaker.
Danube Dream for Wine Lovers
Embarkation Port: Budapest, Hungary
Date: 29 October 2020
It's autumn in Europe and everywhere you look there are fiery displays of foliage colouring the landscape. Avalon Waterways' specialty wine cruise is aimed at oenophiles who want to give their wine knowledge and appreciation an uptick while cruising Europe in the grape-harvesting season. The specialty wine appreciation itinerary encourages passengers to discover a world of wine that has developed in Europe over centuries. The seven-night river cruise will celebrate signature vintages found along the Danube while visiting villages and vineyards across Europe.
Specialist Cruises
Northern Lights
Embarkation port: Bergen, Norway
Date: Daily departures year-round
Seeing the aurora borealis has become a must-do for travellers and Hurtigruten is so keen on making it happen that it offers passengers travelling on the 12-day roundtrip Original Coastal Voyage another six- to seven-day voyage for free if they don't get to witness this mesmerising spectacle. This so-called Northern Lights Promise just makes the voyage to the far northern latitudes in winter (the best time to see the aurora borealis is between late September and early May) that bit sweeter. It also demonstrates how confident the Hurtigruten team are that Mother Nature's light show will proceed as scheduled. The classic
to Bergen stops off at 34 charming ports and remote villages along Norway's craggy coastline.
Film Festival Cruise
Embarkation Port: Barcelona, Spain
Date: 21 May, 2020
Passengers onboard Celebrity Infinity's 12-night cruise from Barcelona can rub shoulders with the rich and famous at the Cannes Film Festival. They will indulge in the epitome of A-list Hollywood glitz and sophistication by attending an exclusive VIP rooftop celebration ashore with live French music and cocktails while overlooking the picturesque harbour. Onboard, guests can enjoy the Celebrity Cruises' Film Festival -- a celebration of past Cannes Film Festival winners -- and watch live presentations from a film historian. The film-themed cruise takes in an overnight stay in Cannes during the festival; plus stops in Florence/Pisa, Rome, Naples, Palermo, Malta, Marseille, Sete, before returning to Barcelona. Tickets to the Film Festival are not included.
Transatlantic Fashion Week
Embarkation Port: Southampton, England
Date: 24 May 2020
Passengers will enjoy catwalk shows, talks and hosted dinners during Cunard's stylish seven-night transatlantic crossing from Southampton to New York on Queen Mary 2. The ship will host American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka, who made Vogue's list of "Top 10 American Designers" and are the darlings of the Hollywood set. In a fashion first, Badgley Mischka will launch its new collection onboard to provide passengers with an exclusive preview.
The Big Laugh Comedy Festival at Sea
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 5 June 2020
What do you call that slight bump you feel when the ship finally pulls into the port? Pier pressure. That groaning sound you can hear onboard P&O's Pacific Explorer is not emanating from the engine room: it's from the audience attending The Big Laugh Comedy Festival. If you enjoy laughing till your face hurts, then this is the cruise for you. A diverse line-up of comedians will be in the spotlight during the diverse schedule of 30-plus shows that cover off comedic styles veering from clownish buffoonery to cringe-worthy interactions with the audience. The communal enjoyment of comedy is at the heart of this three-night cruise, as the showmanship plays second fiddle to the social interactions and friendships forged over a good belly laugh.
Dark Mofo
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 18 June 2020
MONA, the avant-garde museum founded by gambling magnate David Walsh, is a magnet for arty types who will enjoy unwinding on P&O's Pacific Explorer's Dark Mofo cruise. Arriving in Hobart, passengers should expect roving exhibits veering from the inventive to the wonderfully preposterous. Walsh has billed the museum as a "subversive Disney theme park for adults" and, like the museum itself, the Dark Mofo festival plays switch-foot from swanky to sadistic and back again. The six-night cruise includes two days and two nights in Hobart and a priority pass to the Winter Feast, a contemporary take on medieval midwinter banquets. A ferry ride and entry to MONA are also part of the cruise fare.
The Wonder of Crochet
Embarkation port: Sydney
Date: 18 October 2020
Celebrity Solstice is keeping the art of crocheting alive one stitch at a time as cruise and crochet lovers relax and unwind onboard the crochet cruise. And it's not all baby booties and nanna cardigans. The package includes luxurious yarns, contemporary patterns, skill kits, books, tools and workshops designed to inspire cruisers to complete projects that range from easy to complex. Expect a bit of yarn bombing and some embellished outfits on theme nights onboard the cruise, which weaves its way from Sydney to New Caledonia this October. Experienced crochet teachers will be on hand to guide beginner, intermediate and advanced crocheters. Available through Cruise Express.
Australia's Gardening Journey
Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia
Date: 1 March 2021
Jamie Durie joins Graham Ross, Angus Stewart and Indira Naidoo on Cunard's inaugural gardening voyage out of Sydney next March. As well as providing tips on how to make your garden more sustainable, the experts will be sharing their thoughts on landscape design and looking to future gardening trends. The elegant Queen Elizabeth voyage will immerse guests in all aspects of gardening and horticulture as the brains trust shares its passion and knowledge of rose gardening, beekeeping, composting and lawn maintenance. The learning also extends to the kitchen, with cooking lessons aimed at those with vegetable gardens.
Cape York and Arnhem Land Art
Embarkation port: Darwin, Australia
Date: 18 June 2021
Indigenous artists and guest lecturers will be onboard Coral Discoverer as it sails from Darwin to Cairns on this art-themed expedition in 2021. During the cruise, artists from the Tiwi Islands, Elcho Island and Badu Island will board the ship to share stories about their art and their connection to country and culture. Guest lecturer Ian Morris lived and taught on Elcho Island for many years and, as one of the guest speakers, weaves together some colourful tales about island life. Passengers will also have the opportunity to visit remote places where the art is created and buy art from the small communities, which helps support the islanders' economic empowerment.