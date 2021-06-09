Theme cruises have become so popular they now span a wide spectrum of topics. These special sailings can be the perfect incentive for first-timers, as well as die-hards who want to enjoy a favourite hobby or interest.

Below are our suggestions for different types of travellers, divided by category. Check back often, as we'll be updating them throughout the year.

Theme-Inspired Cruise: Cruise lines commonly advertise themed sailings, but these tend to be normal cruises with some extra special-interest activities or guest speakers added to the usual programming. Paul Gauguin Cruises, for instance, features appearances by oceanographer and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau throughout the year. On these select sailings, Cousteau offers lectures and accompanies dives from the ship.

Gay and lesbian cruises can be full-ship charters or groups booked on regular sailings. You can find out more about these themed sailings here .

Partial-Ship Theme Cruise: Not all theme cruises take over the ship. Special-interest groups can purchase a number of cabins and market them to people who would be interested in the activity, which can range from scrapbooking to baseball. These groups usually have little impact on the other passengers onboard, although some of the public spaces may be booked by the group for a private event.

Full-ship theme cruises can be either fully chartered by an independent company or offered by the cruise line itself. For example, Australian travel company Choose Your Cruise runs fully chartered musical festivals, such as Rock The Boat and Bravo, where passengers can enjoy concerts, competitions and opportunities to mingle with performers. Other times a cruise line will partner with a brand, such as MSC Cruises' Weight Watchers Cruise .

Full-Ship Theme Cruise: This is when the theme takes over the entire ship, setting the tone for your whole holiday. Everyone is onboard to participate in the themed activities and entertainment and every venue is in use, from the pool deck for concerts to the dining room, where tailored menus might be featured.

Suzi Quatro is sure to look very much the rock star when she bounds out on stage in a leather jumpsuit brandishing an electric guitar as the headline act for the Rock the Boat 2020 Cruise. The US singer will be joined onboard by more than 30 artists, including Jon Stevens, Russell Morris, The Radiators, Bourbon Street, Kevin Borich Express and Dirty Deeds. This year, Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas is hosting one of the biggest line-ups ever assembled at sea. Pack your best music merch for the 10th consecutive Rock the Boat cruise, which will also include themed nights where you can dress as your favourite 1970s & 1980s rock legends or channel Chrissie Amphlett and Angus Young for the School's Out party. Passengers should also practise their riffs for the Air Guitar Wars and limber up for the Lip Sync Battle.

cruise is testament to the fact more and more Australians are tuning into the magic of twangy guitars and achingly mournful ballads. Roundtrip from Brisbane, this three-night cruise on Pacific Explorer will celebrate all forms of country music, from rockabilly to folk and bluegrass, and will feature well-known Australian and international country crooners.

The pendulum has swung in favour of country music in recent decades, thanks in part to artists such as Keith Urban and Kasey Chambers, whose pop-heavy songs have helped pull the genre firmly into the mainstream. The fact country music has been given a prime-time slot on P&O's new 2020 program with a dedicated

Australian opera singer and musical theatre sensation Anthony Warlow headlines Bravo on Serenade of the Seas. The internationally acclaimed singer will be joined by a cast of more than 45 renowned performers such as David Hobson, Teddy Tahu-Rhodes, Ruthie Henshall and Cheryl Barker. Passengers onboard the seven-night extravaganza can also enjoy: immersive themed nights; 'Meet the Stars' events; the chance to join a choir or flash mob; and performances by The Metropolitan Orchestra. The annual cruise is set to sail to the French-flavoured port of Noumea and the Isle of Pines in New Caledonia before returning to Sydney. For hard-core culture vultures only.

Country music is becoming a fixture on popular cruise routes as the genre walks a broader line. Now a mainstay on Australian radio stations, country's audience also wants to combine its appreciation of the genre with a cruising holiday onboard Royal Caribbean's locally based ship Serenade of the Seas. The seven-night cruise will be headlined by Australian crooner Lee Kernaghan, who has sold more than two million albums and won 36 Golden Guitar awards at the annual Country Music Awards in Tamworth -- a record beaten only by the late Slim Dusty. High-profile performers Troy Cassar-Daley, Amber Lawrence and Adam Harvey are also part of the entertainment line-up, which features more than 30 country music artists.

French TV host, poet, writer and journalist Alain Dualt will be the special guest onboard the new Opera at Sea itinerary on Ponant's small luxury ship, Le Jacques Cartier. The musical cruise, which is in partnership with the Royal Opera of Wallonia, will cruise from Iceland to Ireland during this exceptional journey. The eight-day circuit, via the Hebrides and the Isle of Skye, is a celebration of cultural riches set to a dramatic soundtrack created by singer Jodie Devoc, pianist Elsa De Lacerda, violinist Marie Hallynch and cellist and trumpeter Michael Tambour. In addition to the convivial atmosphere onboard, the cruise will be a tour of discovery around Northern European islands, from the postcard-perfect setting of Reykjavik, the most northerly capital in the world, to the lesser-known port of Heimaey, the only inhabited island in the Westman Islands.

Expect a lot of lip curling and hip swivelling onboard P&O's Tribute to the King cruise when it sets sail on a round trip out of Sydney. Enjoy performances by some of the world's best Elvis impersonators as they belt out hits such as Blue Suede Shoes, Love Me Tender and Hound Dog while careening around the stage in white jumpsuits. In addition to screening movie marathons starring Elvis Presley, the 2000-passenger Pacific Explorer will become a floating shrine to the King, with the largest collection of memorabilia at sea and informative sessions that trace his trajectory from a poverty-stricken childhood to cultural icon. Rockabillies will get the chance to raise the roof during King-inspired karaoke sessions and eat Elvis-inspired food such as peanut butter and banana sundaes.

The '80s are back in fashion big time. And you can take that theme and run with it onboard P&O's new 1980s cruise where mullets and mesh singlets rule. Expect amateur harmonising and some reverb on that air guitar when you hear the chorus of Sweet Child o' Mine. Pacific Explorer's entertainment director has pilfered tribute acts from the pop pantheon and curated a playlist of power ballads from artists such as Duran Duran, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Prince and Madonna. The '80s will be inescapable on this three-night cruise so embrace it in a rotating uniform of fluoro tees, tiers of tulle, baggy pants, bandanas, leg warmers, freaky face furniture and blonde rocker wigs.

Sports Cruises

Australian Open Tennis Cruise

Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia

The Australian Open is held over 14 days, with more than 700 players battling it out at Melbourne Arena during 644 matches and 25 sessions on 14 courts. In 2021 join fellow tennis tragics on P&O's new Pacific Adventure to see first-time champions, Grand Slam champions, crowd-teasers and crowd-pleasers up close during the Australian Open in 2021. P&O has partnered with Tennis Australia for the cruise, which gives guests two days in Melbourne to attend the Australian Open, two general admission tickets to Melbourne Park, Ground Pass tickets, and transfers between the ship and Melbourne Park. While onboard, you can meet and greet with tennis personalities, and enjoy Wii tennis tournaments and live screenings of the action on court on the top deck. Related: Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not

Golf & Cruise

Embarkation Port: Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

This 13-day voyage on Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Europa 2 takes in stunning Spanish and Portuguese ports, starting in Tenerife and ending in Barcelona. Golf enthusiasts will get the opportunity to play on a variety of golf courses, while also visiting charming destinations such as Madeira, Lisbon and Valencia. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is a German cruise line, although this sailing will be conducted in English and German.

Monte Carlo Grand Prix

Embarkation Port: Venice, Italy

Silversea's 21-day Monte Carlo Grand Prix tour has been designed to coincide with two of the most glamorous events in the world: Cannes Film Festival and Monte-Carlo Grand Prix. The Mediterranean Cruise from Venice to Barcelona onboard Silver Spirit loops around the Adriatic, joining the dots between lesser-known spots in Italy, Slovenia and Malta before making its way to Barcelona. The cruise showcases the glitz and glamour of the French Riviera, so pack to dress accordingly.

State of Origin

Embarkation Port: Brisbane, Australia

Expect a grudge match like no other when the Mighty Maroons take on the NSW Blues for the 40th anniversary of the State of Origin. Expect a nail-biting match during game two of the blockbuster contest onboard P&O's Pacific Dawn following last year's drubbing by NSW. The cruise fare includes tickets and direct transfers to and from the game and the opportunity to meet some of the greats of the game. The ship's bars will be divided into supporter venues for both Queensland and NSW. Show your true colours by picking up a jersey from the official merchandise shop.

Melbourne Cup

Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia

P&O has been cruising to the Melbourne Cup for half a century, helping to establish the cruise as an annual event on the Australian cruise calendar. To mark the occasion in 2020, P&O will be providing passengers onboard Pacific Adventure plenty of time to ponder how to place a winning punt with the ship providing speakers from the racing industry, competitions for Best Dressed and even style tips by fashion experts. The entertainment director has also fashioned an inspiring program that includes fabulous food and entertainment onboard the six-night cruise that keeps the focus on Flemington with the Spring Racing Carnival televised around the ship.

Embarkation Port: Brisbane, Australia

This seven-night Melbourne Cup cruise from Brisbane will be hugely popular with punters who like to glam up as there will be more than a few opportunities to strut around in your finery with model Fiona Falkiner judging the Fashion at Sea parade. Regardless of whether you're a gambling aficionado or have a flutter once a year at Flemington, passengers onboard the seven-night Pacific Dawn cruise from Brisbane to Melbourne and back will benefit from receiving hot tips from experts such as jockey John Letts and 'the voice of the Cup', Greg Miles. Tickets and transfers to Flemington Racecourse are included in your cruise fare. Related: 10 Things Not to Do on a Melbourne Cup Cruise

Editor's Note: New for 2021 is an eight-night Melbourne Cup itinerary roundtrip from Brisbane from 29 October to November 6 . Giddy up.

Embarkation Port: Sydney, Australia

Carnival Cruise Line has scheduled another Melbourne Cup cruise to celebrate the race that stops a nation in 2020. Carnival Splendor will set sail from Sydney for the once-a-year cruise with a trifecta of racing-themed activities: there's the Mad Hatters Spring Racing High Tea; Q&As with racing personalities; and a betting masterclass with former broadcaster Damian Kelly. The Melbourne Cup cruise will also include a degustation dinner on the eve of big race and a Bloody Mary Recovery Brunch for the heinously hungover. Stylist Naomi Bell will be onboard to judge the guest parade following a hands-on fascinator workshop with milliner Serena Lindeman. The cruise includes general admission entry into Flemington on

plus general admission entry into Kennedy Oaks Day. Transport to and from the racecourse is also included.

Australian Open Tennis Cruise 2021

Embarkation Port: Brisbane, Australia

Date: 16 January 2021