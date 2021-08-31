5 Booking Hacks That Will Change the Way You Buy a Cruise

Seasoned cruisers know that booking the ultimate cruise deal is a tricky formula of aiming for the right destination at the right time of year; booking at the exact moment when good prices and excellent availability align; jumping on promotions; scoring perks like onboard credits; remaining vigilant for price drops; and sometimes, a dash of pure luck.

Simply browsing the web might not be enough to secure the ultimate deal. Heed our advice using these five cruise booking hacks and you might be able to find secret pricing, score double the bonuses and land the upgrade of a lifetime.

1. Book onboard; then switch to an agent

Booking a cruise while you're on holiday might seem impulsive, but it's actually a great way to gather extra bonuses and discounts. When you book a cruise onboard, you not only earn onboard credit to use on that future sailing and often pay a reduced deposit, but you can transfer that booking to your preferred travel agent once you disembark. A travel agent can offer you even more perks on top of what you negotiated on the ship (more onboard credit, bottles of wine), and many times you can even adjust dates and ships without a penalty, if your plans change. It's really a win-win situation if you know you want to cruise the same line again soon.

2. Call for hidden pricing

When online agents tell you to call for pricing, it's not a gimmick or another way of saying a ship is sold out. Through direct connections with cruise lines and marketing partners, agents and cruise specialists receive deals called "quiet offers" that they're not allowed to publish. What that means for the consumer is that there might be even lower rates available than the listed bargain. In order to get in on the savings, you have to call to discuss your options. Agents are also privy to sales before they go public, and know about any additional savings you might be eligible for. Picking up the phone might seem a bit archaic these days, but if you want to book a cruise at the lowest rate, it's almost essential.

3. Refer a friend (or get referred).

Referral programmes exist for gyms, hair salons and other services, so why not cruises? Some cruise lines offer onboard credit to you and your friends when they are referred. If you've never been on a cruise but have friends who have, ask them if their cruise line or agency offers a referral programme and chances are, you'll all reap the benefits. Not sure if your cruise line offers a referral program -- or don't know anyone who can refer you? Princess Cruises is currently offering $25 for you and $25 for the friend you refer.

4. Scour for price drops

Be your own bargain advocate. Sign up for cruise line e-letters, which will inform you about the latest deals, and even check their pages on social media. If you see a bargain that's better than the one you have, call your agent to see if it's possible to make a switch. Depending on the terms of a new fare or promotion, you might be able to score extra perks, get a price reduction, upgrade your cabin or receive the fare difference in onboard credit. While some travel agents might notify you of price drops, you're the person most invested in your vacation, so it makes sense to monitor the price changes yourself.

5. Pay more for a lower total price