Travel Insurance Primer for Cruise Travellers

The last thing most of us think about when we plan a cruise is the list of elements that can go wrong before and during our holiday. However, there are many risk factors unique to cruising. Flight delays caused by weather or a mechanical problem can keep us from arriving to our embarkation port in time. The airline can lose our checked bags. We can get sick before we board or, even worse, mid-cruise. We might even make a boneheaded move in a port of call that makes us miss the ship and need to catch up to the in the next port of call. Plus, a host of other general issues can scuttle a trip, such as the illness or death of a family member, cancellation of plans by a travel companion, job loss, airline delays and lost baggage.
Those reasons and so many others are why travellers seek insurance coverage. It provides that extra bit of calm and control we all crave. More importantly, it prevents you from losing money due to unforeseen circumstances and travel emergencies, and insurance fees are typically just a small percentage of your trip expenditure.
What Does Travel Insurance Cover?
One misconception about travel insurance is that it's only necessary for travellers in ill health, people who pack valuable items in their suitcases or those who plan wildly expensive trips. It's important to recognise that travel insurance policies can bail us out of a multitude of situations. For example:
Trip Interruption
Say your ship develops a serious mechanical problem, which necessitates the cancelling of the entire voyage and you're forced to disembark at the next port of call. While the cruise line will generally assist passengers in such predicaments, a travel insurance policy will give you ultimate coverage and reimburse you for any unexpected out-of-pocket expenses (such as a hotel stay while you wait for an available flight back home) that the cruise line won't cover. Additionally, your insurer's hotline may actually be able to get you home faster than the ship's guest services department, which is busy trying to rebook 2,000-plus passengers.
Trip Cancellation
You're unexpectedly stricken with appendicitis a week before your cruise embarks. If you don't have trip insurance and cancel your cruise now, you'll be hit with an excessive cancellation penalty and may even lose out on the value of the trip altogether. Insurance will reimburse you for those out-of-pocket costs you can't get back.
Trip Delay/Missed Connection
You're on the way to the airport when your taxi breaks down, and you end up missing your flight. Or you're on the first leg of flights to the cruise port, and a mechanical delay means you'll miss your connecting flight -- and your ship. Travel insurance covers these sorts of trip delays and missed connections.
Baggage Delay/Loss
You make it to the Port of Melbourne on time, but the airline misdirected your luggage to Darwin. Your formal attire -- and all your other clothes and accessories -- will literally miss the boat. If your bag is delayed a certain number of hours (policies vary), your policy will reimburse you for "necessary personal effects" such as a new outfit and toiletries to tide you over until your bag is delivered. If your bag is lost and never returned, you can claim for the lost piece of luggage as well as what was inside it. The amount you'll recoup is capped by the terms in your policy. Some policies also include coverage to make sure your bag gets to the next port of call.
Medical Expenses
One minute you're focusing your camera lens on the Parthenon and jockeying into the best position for the shot; the next minute you've stepped on a rock, slipped, fallen and broken your ankle. You require immediate medical treatment. The appropriate trip insurance coverage will get you patched up right away without exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses. (Note: In many countries, you must pay a doctor or hospital up front, but a travel insurance policy will reimburse you for those expenses in a timely manner.)
Financial Default by a Travel Provider
No one wants to think about this but in times of global financial upheaval, we all need to be conscious of the financial health of our travel suppliers. Some insurance policies cover financial default of airlines, hotels, cruise lines and tour operators. (Note: Many policies offered directly through cruise lines do not include financial default coverage. Check each policy carefully before purchasing.)
Emergency Evacuation/Repatriation
If you watch the news, you've probably seen video clips of helicopter evacuations from cruise ships in the middle of nowhere. This may be necessary in cases of health threats -- such as heart attacks or strokes -- in which you require immediate care that goes beyond what's available in your ship's sick bay. If the next port of call is too far away, a medevac may be the only option to save your life or the life of a loved one. Gallagher says that an emergency evacuation from a cruise ship can cost thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars; it's a big bill to pay out of pocket but it's covered in many trip insurance policies. (Many cruise-line insurance policies do not include emergency medical or evacuation benefits so read the fine print carefully.) Trip insurance may also cover the repatriation of remains if a death occurs during an insured holiday.
Involuntary Job Loss
Two months before embarkation, your friend loses his job and can no longer afford to go on holiday. Without insurance, you may be left holding the bag to either pay an additional single supplement to continue with your plans, or to cancel and get hit with the full force of the cruise line's cancellation policy. (Note: Not all policies offer job-loss coverage, and not all policies cover both you and your travel companions; check the terms of your policy, and ask the insurer if it's available as part of a package or add-on service.)
War or Terrorism
Incidents related to terrorism and labour strikes may be included in insurance policies. However, like so many other aspects of insurance, there are caveats. It's always advisable to carefully check your policy's description of coverage to determine how these events are covered. For example, sometimes a policy will cover a traveler if an act of terrorism occurs in his/her hometown or trip destination within a certain number of days of embarkation -- as few as seven or as far out as 30 days. However, if you're just nervous about terrorism and want to cancel a trip to a destination that has not experienced a recent attack, travel insurance will not cover you -- unless you purchase more expensive "Cancel for Any Reason" coverage.
Does Everyone in the Group Need Insurance?
Yes ... and no. It's not strictly necessary for everyone in your group to purchase a policy, but you'll receive more comprehensive protection if you do. The first thing to know is that your insurance policy only protects you; if you want the rest of your family or travel companions to have the same protection, then they must be added to your policy (or take out their own). The one exception is that some policies cover children travelling with an insured guardian at no additional charge. Check the policy's fine print.
However, one of the most appealing aspects of travel insurance is the fact that travelling companions and family members (spouses, domestic partners, children, grandparents, grandchildren, daughters- or sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, etc.) count when it comes to covered reasons for cancelling your cruise. If your travel companion falls ill and can't make the cruise, or your aging mother is rushed to the hospital, your policy should reimburse you for cancelling your trip.
Take this example: Sue and Jim are travelling together. Sue buys an insurance policy, but Jim does not. A week before the cruise, Jim gets appendicitis and must cancel his trip. Since he doesn't have trip insurance, he forfeits all of the money he's paid to the cruise line and airline. Since Sue has insurance, she can cancel her trip and make a claim on this "event" (her travelling companion getting sick and cancelling). She can do this since her policy includes travelling companions in its cancellation coverage.
But it gets trickier. Say it's Jim's father, not Jim, who gets sick, forcing Jim to cancel his cruise. In this case, Sue is also out of luck, despite her insurance policy. That's because her policy protects her if something happens to her travel companion and he's forced to cancel -- but not if he cancels because something happened to a member of his family. However, if they both had travel insurance, Jim could be reimbursed for cancelling his cruise because his father's illness is covered, and Sue would also be reimbursed because her travel companion cancelled for a covered reason.
What's Not Covered?
Insurance policies of all types are tricky, and it's not always clear what's covered and what isn't. When you're researching policies, carefully read the description of coverage and call the insurer to resolve any questions you may have. Here are a few things that aren't usually covered by travel insurance:
Weather
Don't bother filing a claim because it rained each day of your Caribbean cruise. Inclement weather is not covered. (Of course, if a cyclone impacts your trip, then trip delay, trip cancellation or trip interruption coverage will be available to you.)
Itinerary Changes
Travel insurance covers your trip but not changes to the itinerary. The skipping or swapping of a port won't warrant a claim.
Frequent-flyer Award Tickets
Airline tickets purchased with frequent-flyer miles aren't covered. However, insurers will reimburse the redeposit fee if you cancel the award before embarking on the first leg of the flights, or cover the change fee if you must reschedule your return ticket due to a covered event.
A La Carte Policy Additions
In addition to comprehensive packages, insurers also offer a cadre of a la carte add-ons. They may include:
Cancel for Any Reason
As the phrase suggests, you can cancel your trip for any reason (perhaps you changed your mind and are no longer interested in the cruise itinerary) and are still covered -- a luxury normal insurance policies won't allow. Read the description of coverage to find out what percentage of your trip deposits are reimbursed under this type of "cancel for any reason" terminology. (Sometimes a policy includes 100 percent reimbursement, and sometimes it's as little as 50 percent.) These policies are very expensive and may only make sense in certain circumstances -- say, a very costly itinerary or world cruise.
Airline Accident Coverage
This supplemental, add-on insurance provides extra coverage in the case of an aircraft accident. The insured can select coverage in a variety of dollar amounts; half a million dollars in coverage can cost less than $50 per traveler.
Car-rental Collision Coverage
If your plans include the rental of a vehicle, car-rental collision coverage can be useful. This type of coverage can cost $10 or less per day.
Upgraded Medical Coverage
Some companies offer an add-on that upgrades the amount of medical coverage and/or lowers your deductible.
Emergency Evacuation
While evacuation/repatriation is generally included in top-of-the-line policies, you may also purchase more comprehensive, standalone evacuation policies from some companies. The company will send a plane and medical personnel to you no matter where you are and no matter what your health crisis is. You get to choose where you'll be evacuated to ... no questions asked. A standalone emergency evacuation policy is a good choice if you don't plan on getting other insurance but still want coverage for a medical emergency.
Adventure Travel
Some insurance companies provide additional coverage for those participating in extreme sports or other high-risk activities on their holiday. Benefits can include an upgraded medical expense limit and emergency evacuation limit, as well as an adventure sports exclusion waiver covering more extreme sports.
Types of Travel Insurance: Primary, Secondary, Third-Party and Cruise Line
Not all travel insurance policies are the same, and you need to know which type you're buying, in addition to specific coverages. Just about every cruise line on the planet offers its own travel protection program, but it might not be the comprehensive policy you desire. Cruise-line insurance usually offers secondary coverage (see below) and is more limited than similarly priced coverage you can buy on your own. (For example, cruise-line coverage generally doesn't cover its own financial default.) Third-party travel insurance companies offer more inclusive policies that provide more protection, and these are often the best bet.
As you look at plans, you'll notice two main flavors of insurance policies: primary and secondary. Primary insurance kicks in the moment something goes wrong -- before or during your trip. Secondary insurance means that you must attempt to collect on any private insurance policies before the trip insurance coverage activates. For example, if you have secondary insurance and someone steals your camera from your bag in St. Mark's Square, you'll need to try to collect on your homeowner's or renter's policy first. Therefore, secondary insurance can be problematic if the insured can't easily cover out-of-pocket expenses while waiting for insurance reimbursement -- first from your primary plan and then, if not covered, from your travel insurance.
It might not be clear from the outset which type of plan you're looking at, so you need to read the terms carefully. Hint: Primary coverage is usually more expensive, but it generally combines better coverage with the ease that immediate claim service brings. Also, in a package policy, some coverage such as trip cancellation and travel delay might be primary, while others including lost baggage and medical coverage can be secondary.
If you're considering secondary insurance, be sure to review your primary medical coverage before deciding. Will you be out-of-pocket for any medical expenses overseas? Andrew Wareham, regional head of medical operations for Allianz Travel Insurance, says: "The jurisdiction of a cruise ship is determined based on the registered jurisdiction of the cruise ship operator. From the moment of boarding a ship, a customer is considered to be subject to the jurisdiction of the location of registration of the vessel. If a vessel is an Australian registered vessel in Australian territorial waters, then Australian law applies, including Medicare and private health insurance regulation." In Australia, this only applies to a limited number of cruise lines as most are registered overseas.
Australian travel insurer Travel Insurance Direct offers the following advice to customers. "If you plan to cruise around in Australian Waters or board a "domestic cruise' you will need to select one of the Overseas plans (The Works or The Basics) and then choose 'Australian Waters' as your destination in order to be covered for medical treatment on-board, which is administered by international doctors and not under Medicare."
How to Buy Travel Insurance
You can purchase travel insurance through your cruise line, travel agent, a specific insurance provider or even a travel-insurance aggregator site like finder.com.au. (See below for a list of trip-insurance companies and insurance comparison sites.) Ask your travel agent for guidance; he or she will have knowledge of a variety of insurance company policies and can help match the best policy to your needs. Always comparison shop, looking at what amounts of coverage you get for what price. No matter which policy you select, you want to be sure that it is underwritten by a reputable and licensed insurer.
When to Buy Travel Insurance
You can purchase insurance plans up to 24 hours before your trip departure date, but we don't recommend waiting that long. If you do wait, you may not be eligible for many important benefits, such as the waiver of the pre-existing conditions clause. If you want to be covered for pre-existing medical conditions, you should buy insurance at the time you make your final cruise payment. (Each insurer dictates its own coverage window, but the deadline is usually 10 to 15 days after making that final payment -- or after booking your airfare, if you do that first.) If you aren't eligible for this waiver, your insurer will look back into your medical history (each policy differs as to the exact time period, but it often ranges from 60 to 180 days) and will not cover any condition for which you've suffered during that time. (We're talking everything from eczema and asthma to heart angina and strokes.)
When it comes to buying travel insurance, don't worry if you've paid for your cruise but haven't yet purchased your airline tickets. You can estimate the airfare cost when buying your travel insurance and then give your provider your exact travel itinerary once those tickets are booked. Likewise, if you're arranging your plane tickets first, buy your travel insurance within two weeks of that purchase, and estimate the cruise fare. You just need to be sure to pay for travel insurance within the booking window of whichever travel purchase comes first.
Remember, too, that you can't purchase travel insurance and expect it to cover events that are already in motion. For example, you book a South Pacific cruise that departs during cyclone season but procrastinate on purchasing travel insurance. Once your local weatherman announces that a cyclone is howling along the path of your cruise itinerary, it's too late for you to buy travel insurance and be covered for any travel cancellations or delays caused by the storm. You'd only be covered if you had purchased the insurance prior to the formation of the cyclone.
Case Study
The per-person price paid for a trip insurance policy will vary depending on many factors, including the insurer, where the traveller lives, the traveller's age, cost of the trip, when the policy is purchased (ie, at the time of the trip deposit or later), pre-existing health conditions and what the policy covers.
Here is an example of what you might expect to pay.
Policy to Cover a 7-Night Australia Cruise.
For example, Travel Insurance Direct's The Works plan offers coverage including the following:
- Trip cancellation = Unlimited
- Personal liability = $2.5 million
- Luggage & personal effects = $12,000
- Rental vehicle insurance excess = $4,000
- Loss of income = $9,000
- Out of pocket expenses = $6,000
- Travel delay = $2,000
- Resuming your trip = $3,000
- Special events = $2,000
- Withdrawal of services = $500
- Accidental death = $25,000
- Total permanent disability = $12,500
If you're 30 years old, the cost of this policy would be $59. The per-person cost rises to $64 for travellers who are 50, and $123 for a traveller who is 70 years old.
Bottom Line
In the end, only you can determine if trip insurance -- and which type -- is right for you. Can you afford to lose the money you've spent on this cruise? Can you roll with the punches when the airline loses your luggage? Do you have an elderly or ill relative who may suddenly require your assistance, causing you to cancel your cruise? What if you lose your job? What if you get promoted and can no longer take time off to go on holiday? The answers to these questions will guide you to the conclusion of whether trip insurance is needed or not. Determine your tolerance level for loss, and go from there.
Coronavirus
In 2020 there's been a lot of concern about coronavirus (Covid-19) among people due to cruise overseas. Many travellers are choosing to cancel or postpone their cruise plans, while others are rushing out to buy travel insurance or wondering if their existing policy covers them.
Many providers are refusing to cover medical expenses or cancellations since the virus became a "known event" in late January. But you might be able to get limited cover after this date. Covermore is one company that, at the time of writing (March 12), still provides cover for medical expenses for most customers if they catch coronavirus overseas.
Covermore also has Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) insurance, which is sold through NRMA Insurance and travel agents such as Flight Centre and Helloworld. CFAR covers 75 per cent of non-refundable travel, up to a limit of $10,000. If the CFAR add-on is purchased before you travel, it also covers cancellation.
However, the cost is more expensive and there are strict conditions: You must buy the cover within 48 hours of booking your flights, and the cancellation must also be made within 48 hours of the flight. CFAR is unlikely to cover coronavirus-related cancellations after your trip has begun.
ING is also still covering coronavirus-related issues if you follow the Australian Government advice on Smart Traveller.
Resources
Travel Insurance Companies & Comparison Sites
- Allianz Travel Insurance: www.allianz.com.au; 131 000
- Covermore: www.covermore.com.au/; 1300 72 88 22
- ING: www.ing.com.au/insurance/travel-insurance.html; 1800 456 406
- Finder: www.finder.com.au; 1300 FINDER