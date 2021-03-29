9 Cruises You Should Book at Least a Year in Advance

There's no denying the booking window for reserving a cruise vacation has shortened over the past several years. Where cruisers used to book closer to a year out (or more), today many book their cruise vacation within just a few months of sailing. That's because it can be smarter to wait for a discounted price or value-added promotion before pulling the trigger; many cruise lines will turn to these tactics in order to fill their ships. While this strategy will probably work eight times out of 10, there are several instances where booking ahead is critically important. If you've got your heart set on that oversized hump balcony room on a specific sail date, for example, you better book it at least a year ahead of time.

Want to sail during the holidays or on the first or second sailing of a brand-new ship? You'll also need to book a year out. Same for expedition ships, theme cruises and high-season sailings on the world's most popular cruise ships.

To help you determine which types of cruises you need to book a year or more ahead of time, Cruise Critic has rounded up the top nine cruises that require booking ahead.