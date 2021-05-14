Who Does Free Cruise Dining Best: Royal Caribbean, Carnival or Norwegian?

Cruisers never have to spend a dime on food onboard their cruise ship, if they don't want to. All mainstream cruise ships offer three meals a day in their main dining rooms and upper-deck cruise buffets, as well as one or more additional venues included in the cruise price. However, complaints about the sparsity and quality of free food on cruises are increasing as more added-fee restaurants infiltrate the cruise dining landscape.

So, which of the three biggest mainstream cruise lines (Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International) offers the best free food on cruises? Cruise Critic breaks down the complimentary offerings from each cruise line to help you decide which is best for you.