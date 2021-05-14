Celebrity Cruises Drink Packages: Classic vs. Premium

Beverage packages allow cruisers to pre-pay a set price for (almost) unlimited soda, bottled water, beer, wine and spirits, rather than paying per drink while onboard. The number of beverage packages available on cruise ships can be bewildering. For those scheduled to sail on Celebrity, we've broken down two of the line's drinks packages to help you decide between them. The main two Celebrity Cruises drink packages are the Classic and the Premium packages.

All packages add a 20 percent gratuity and taxes on top of the cost of the package. Pre-ordered packages can be modified or canceled up to four days prior to the sailing date.

Celebrity Cruises offers a discount for cruisers who pre-purchase a drinks package ahead of their sailing, rather than onboard. You can also buy a package a few days into your cruise, and the price will be calculated according to the number of days left on the itinerary.

On Celebrity, both Classic and Premium beverage packages include the following: unlimited sodas, fresh squeezed and bottled juices, bottled water, tea, beer, wine, spirits, cocktails and frozen drinks. The packages also include a discount on a bottle of wine.

Differences Between Premium vs. Classic Beverage Packages

The key difference between the two packages is price. Expect to pay a minimum of $59 per day for a Classic Package, or a minimum of $69 per day for a Premium one.

With a Premium package, you're likely to get branded waters, such as Evian and Pellegrino, rather than the cruise line's own brand of water, as well as Coca-Cola branded products beyond soda.

The wine discount is 15 percent with the Classic Package and 20 percent with the Premium package.

You also won't have a price cap on beers (typically $5 with a Classic package), so you can be more adventurous and try some international brands.

The wine cap also rises to $15 per glass from $9 per glass, allowing you to try some interesting labels and vintages instead of being stuck with the house brand night after night.