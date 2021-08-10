10 Best Cruise Lines for Couples

Romance and cruising would seem to go hand in hand, particularly if you've spotted any of the cruise lines' ads showing photos of couples snuggling at the bow at sunset, or sipping orange juice on their private balconies in bathrobes, or even spending time alone on a deserted beach with their mega-ship anchored in the background.

Advertisements notwithstanding, cruising can be one of the most romantic holiday options, but choosing the right cruise line and, even more specifically, the right ship within the fleet, can be a challenge. You don't want that sunset blocked by crowds on deck, a dinner for two killed by whiny kids at the next table or a cosy evening ruined by cramped cabins.

For our top picks, we looked at criteria that we would deem universally romantic: ships that offer cabins with private balconies, great bathrooms and extra-special amenities; options for dining a deux; date-night venues; and almost-private open-deck spaces for relaxing by day and stargazing by night.

Here are our favourite ships for celebrating or rekindling romance with your sweetheart.