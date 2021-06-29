How to Find the Best Cruise Bargains in 2020

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on what cruisers need to know about coronavirus.

It's the start of a new decade and a lot has changed in the world of cruising, but ways to save on cruise fares have largely stayed the same. To uncover the best ways to score a cruise bargain this year, we spoke to travel agent experts and consulted industry surveys. What we found is getting on the right ship to the right destination might mean taking quick action.

We've narrowed down the who, what, where and when of finding the best cruise deals in 2020 so you can spend less money and more time enjoying the seas.