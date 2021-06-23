This roundup offers a glimpse of the most popular wellness and fitness theme cruises. The sailings are only a few of the many options available to fitness enthusiasts; they are not intended to serve as a comprehensive schedule. Be sure to check each theme cruise's website for updates, and bear in mind that some sell out quickly.

The itinerary and exact sailing date are still under review after having to be postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected the cruise will take place in the Caribbean in 2022.

Normally taking place aboard MSC Divina , the ship will set the stage for a variety of lectures, cooking classes and vegan, vegetarian and macrobiotic cuisine.

Among the guest presenters onboard will be holistic and alternative health experts Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, an award-winning physician, author, former army surgeon and Olympic rowing champion who has been featured on CNN; Brenda Davis, RD, a registered dietitian, author and Vegetarian Hall of Famer; and Michael Greger, M.D., a physician, New York Times bestselling author and founding member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

Experts in holistic living and natural health come together for the annual Holistic Holiday at Sea .

Running Cruises

Trade in the treadmill for natural running tracks in Alaska or Hawaii. Related: 8 Cruise Tips for Runners

The

, as featured in " Runner's World Magazine, " will take runners (and walkers) next summer on the trails of Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, as well as a Scavenger Hunt Amazing Race in Skagway. Standout routes include the Gastineau Channel near Mendenhall Glacier and the Tongass National Forest. Runners also can relax and rejuvenate while the ship sails through scenic Hubbard Glacier and Icy Strait Point. The cruise will take place on Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas. Related: Holland America vs. Princess in Alaska

Fares start at $1,919 per person for an inside cabin, based on double occupancy.

For those who prefer running in warmer climates, fitness tour operator Marathon Expeditions is hosting the

in the winter. Highlights of this option include a 5K or 10K run/walk in Maui, or the chance to run the prized Ironman course in in Kona. There's also exclusive beach parties and an early morning workout on the top deck of the ship, Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America. Related: 12 Things You Can Only Find on Norwegian Cruise Line

Fares start at $3,014 per person, for an inside cabin, based on double occupancy.

Dates: July 22 - 29, 2022 (The Great Alaskan Running Cruise) and February 26 - March 5, 2022 (The Hawaii Running Cruise)